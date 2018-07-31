‘Timeless’ Showrunner Credits ‘Passionate Fan Base’ for Finale Revival

The cast and crew of Timeless can’t thank their fans enough. After NBC announced Tuesday it was ordering a two-part series finale for the young sci-fi drama, the show’s cast and fans are thrilled.

Star Abigail Spencer, who stars as Lucy Preston, thanked fans, who go by the moniker Clockblockers, in a Twitter video for supporting the show so vigorously. In her video, she herself was passionate enough that she spilled her coffee while celebrating and singing a Timeless-themed version of Backstreet Boys’ “Backstreet’s Back.”

In between laughs, Spencer thanked fans for their support. “Hey Timeless fans! You did it! You’re bringing us back,” Spencer said. “You have super magical powers. Sony and NBC listened. Your banners and money raised and voices were sent up to the NBC gods and we get to have one final ride as Time Team…Thank you so much Timeless fans for bringing us back!”

In a separate tweet, Spencer retweeted an article announcing the show’s finale, writing, “ITS TRUE!!!! You did it AGAIN #Timeless fans!”

Fans — as well as cast and crew members — of the show campaigned for its return ever since NBC announced earlier this summer that Timeless would not be returning for a third season. The feat comes after fans had already successfully revived the show after it was canceled for the first time last year following its first season.

Matt Lanter and Malcolm Barrett, who play Wyatt Logan and Rufus Carlin, respectively, both got into costume for their Instagram video reactions, both of which referenced season 2’s cliffhanger ending.

An exhausted looking Lanter (Wyatt) took a pull from what appears to be an adult beverage and addressed the camera. “Screw this. I’m going to get Rufus back.”

Barrett (Rufus) said, “You guys ready to get me back or what? Timeless is back.”

Sakina Jaffrey, who plays Denise Christopher, was also overjoyed at the news of the wrap-up movie.

“WE LOVE YOU #CLOCKBLOCKERS! You made it happen! Your mission is complete, #Clockblockers rule!” Jaffrey wrote alongside a celebratory video.

Meanwhile, fans celebrated just as much.

“My tears are for happiness,” one fan responded to Spencer. “so happy for more time team adventure and for #SaveRufus.”

“So happy and excited and grateful! Time to save Rufus and #Lyatt!” another fan wrote.

“We are going to get Rufus back! Yessss!!!” one fan responded to Lanter.

“We’ve been ready for months!!! #SaveRufus,” another responded to Barrett.

Still, many fans felt that they were merely being “placated” by NBC with the wrap-up movie, saying they deserve a third season and then some.

“I have mixed emotions. On one hand I’m glad we all get closure, on the other I’m still pissed the best show on tv in a long, long time was canceled!!” a fan wrote to Spencer.

“To be honest, we want a full season but I guess a movie is great too! I’m very excited about it!” someone wrote to Barrett.

“Our mission is NOT ‘complete’! We want #Timeless on our screens, with 20+new episodes, every season, for the foreseeable future! Didn’t you see our helicopters? TWO HELICOPTERS! TWO!!” one person wrote to Timeless‘ official Twitter page. “Now, get back in there, and FIGHT!”

Our mission is NOT ‘complete’! We want #Timeless on our screens, with 20+new episodes, every season, for the foreseeable future! Didn’t you see our helicopters? TWO HELICOPTERS! TWO!!

“Yet again, NBC is placating us, while they continue to have mediocre TV. This was the best show in TV and they deserved better than a two hour wrap up movie. Other stations / platforms showed no interest. You still have time to do the right thing, especially when new shows tank!” one person wrote.

Fans had almost given up hope on seeing Timeless on screen again after co-showrunner Shawn Ryan told fans that chances of the series finding a new home were very slim, given “considerable economic obstacles” and the actors’ expiring contracts. Ryan credited fans with the show’s finale move, telling USA TODAY that fan efforts to revive the series were “very much on [the] radar” of executives at NBC and at Sony, which produces the series. “Trending on Twitter, months after the cancellation, was super-impressive. It’s such a passionate fan base,” Ryan said.

Details are slim on the wrap-up movie, other than that the entire cast will return for it and that it will air sometime during the winter holidays. Its “two-part finale” status likely means it will be treated as a made-for-TV movie.

“While we wish we could’ve made another dozen seasons of Timeless, this is the next best thing,” said Ryan and co-showrunner Eric Kripke in a joint statement. “We’re thrilled to take the lifeboat out for one last spin and bring closure to our story. The studio, network, cast and crew are all doing this for one reason only: the fans. Because they deserve it. Because the fans made this happen and we thank them for their passion, support and helicopters. So? You guys want to get Rufus back or what?”