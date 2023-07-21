Tiny Toons Looniversity Reveals Revamped Theme at Comic-Con

Get your first look and listen of the new Tiny Toons Looniversity opening theme!

The Tiny Toons are back in action with a brand new series that will pay homage to the original Tiny Toons while also bringing some fresh energy to the mix. The new series is titled Tiny Toons Looniversity, and during the Tiny Toons Looniversity SDCC panel, WB revealed the official theme song and opening theme for the show. The new theme song is from composer Matthew Janszen, and as you can watch and hear in the theme below, the heart of the Bruce Broughton classic from Tiny Toon Adventures is alive and well. The new series will hit Cartoon Network and Max late this fall.

Tiny Toons Looniversity delivers a modern remix of the beloved original series in half-hour animated form and is developed by Amblin Television in association with Bros. Animation. Fan favorites like Buster, Babs, and Hampton all make a return,

"Tiny Toons Looniversity will capture all the clever, subversive and smart humor that made Tiny Toon Adventures such a standout series," Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics (GKYAC), said in a statement. "Fans old and new will love to laugh at and with these characters all over again."

"For many kids, Tiny Toons was their introduction to the world of Looney Tunes and, over time, Buster, Babs, Plucky and all the characters grew to be just as beloved by an entirely new generation," Register added. "The continuation of our great creative partnership with Amblin Television will bring these characters back for fans of all ages to enjoy." You can find the official description for Tiny Toons Looniversity below.

"Rebooting the classic "Tiny Toon Adventures" show for a new generation, the series follows Babs, Buster, and their new friends Hamton, Plucky and Sweetie to Acme Looniversity, the premier institution of higher hijinks learning. While enrolled, they form long-lasting friendships and perfect their cartoony craft while studying under the greatest cartoon characters in history, the Looney Tunes."

The voice cast includes Eric Bauza as Buster, Daffy, and Gossamer, Ashleigh Hairston as Babs, David Errigo Jr. as Hamton J. Pig and Plucky, and Tessa Netting as Sweety. The series also welcomes back Tiny Toon Adventures alumni Jeff Bergman, Bob Bergen, Candi Milo, and Cree Summer, who reprise their roles as Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig, Dean Granny, and Elmyra, respectively. Bergman also voices Sylvester and Foghorn Leghorn, and Milo also voices Witch Hazel. Looney Tunes veteran actor Fred Tatasciore voices Taz and Yosemite Sam.

Steven Spielberg returns as executive producer, with Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, and Amblin Television Presidents Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank also serving as executive producers. Erin Gibson ("Attitudes!") and Nate Cash ("Adventure Time") serve as showrunners and co-executive producers.

