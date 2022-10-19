Titans Season 4 Trailer and Poster Released

HBO Max today released a teaser trailer and key art for Titans' upcoming fourth season, which pits the team against Lex Luthor and Brother Blood, among other threats. The season, which will seemingly include some kind of crossover with Stargirl, is expected to debut in 2023. The series has grown bigger each year, including Superboy at the end of season one and then bringing Red Hood and Nightwing into the picture in season three. So, what's next for the young heroes now that they have faced down Deathstroke and Trigon? Things are seemingly levelling out a bit in terms of the team lineup, but that doesn't mean we won't have some pretty big, impressive new guest stars and villains along the way.

Recently, star Ryan Potter teased fans with some of their first looks at the upcoming season, which we know will include both the classic Titans villain Brother Blood (Joseph Morgan), and the first Titans appearance of Lex Luthor, played here by Bosch star Titus Welliver, playing out the Superboy story from Geoff Johns's run on Teen Titans, which revealed that the '90s Superboy was actually cloned not from CADMUS director Paul Westfield, but Lex Luthor himself.

You can see the teaser below.

Contrary to what most fans had previously assumed, this trailer makes it look like Brother Blood, Mother Mayhem, and Lex Luthor are all working together in some kind of conspiracy fueled by evil and alliteration. That's especially going to loom over Superboy, given his unique relationship with Luthor, and Dick, who identifies Lex as the only man Bruce Wayne was ever scared of.

According to the season's official synopsis, "Having saved Gotham, the Titans hit the road to head back to San Francisco. But after a stop in Metropolis, they find themselves in the crosshairs of a supernatural cult with powers unlike anything they've faced before."

The series stars Brenton Thwaites, Mame-Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Curran Walters Conor Leslie, Damaris Lewis, Joshua Orpin and Savannah Welch with Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly. Jay Lycurgo has a recurring role this season.

Titans is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and is based on the characters from DC. Greg Walker is the showrunner and serves as executive producer alongside Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Richard Hatem.

Season 4, Part 1 of Titans premieres November 3 on HBO Max.