Tom Hardy’s A Christmas Carol Trailer Released

From Bane to Venom to Mad Max, Tom Hardy has brought a wide array of beloved characters to life. Just in time for the holidays, the actor is adding an iconic – and unexpected – property to his arsenal. A new trailer has made the rounds online for FX’s upcoming adaptation of A Christmas Carol, which Hardy will executive produce and star in. The miniseries will serve as a new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ iconic novel, with Hardy playing a currently-undisclosed role. If the first teaser is any indication, it looks to be a period-accurate – but slightly terrifying – take on the legendary tale.

The A Christmas Carol miniseries will star Guy Pearce as Ebenezer Scrooge, Andy Serkis as Ghost of Christmas Past, Stephen Graham as Jacob Marley, Charlotte Riley as Lottie, Joe Alwyn as Bob Cratchit, Vinette Robinson as Mary Crachit, Jason Flemyng as Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, Kayvan Novak as Ali Baba, Lenny Rush as Tiny Tim, and Johnny Harris as Franklin Scrooge.

A Christmas Carol will be written by Steven Knight, who previously wrote on Hardy’s other period pieces Peaky Blinders and Taboo. The project is executive-produced by Knight, Hardy, and Ridley Scott, and directed by Nick Murphy.

“It’s gonna be three one-hours,” Knight previously told Collider. “it’s largely done in terms of the script. We’re planning to shoot this year and hopefully get it on the screen for Christmas.”

The miniseries is the first in a proposed line of Dickens adaptations, which would cover the writer’s iconic repertoire.

“What I’m planning to do is adapt five Dickens books – A Christmas Carol plus four novels – and do it over a period of six or seven years and have a repertory of actors,” Knight explained. “I think we’ll get the best actors in the world, hopefully, to take part because the Dickens characters are so great and just do like [David] Copperfield and Oliver Twist and Great Expectations and do them in a modern way. Not really in a Taboo way, but sort of like that.”

A Christmas Carol will debut this December on FX and the BBC.