Tom Swift Poster Released by The CW

✖

The CW has released the official poster for Tom Swift, the upcoming Nancy Drew spinoff set to premiere later this month. With the tagline "Swagger is a science," it plays up a key difference between Swift and Drew -- it's magic vs. science. In Nancy Drew, things got spooky real quick, whereas Tom Swift (Tian Richards), who first appeared in the season 2 episode "The Celestial Visitor," brought some science to Horseshoe Bay. In that episode, Tom asked Nancy to help him track down a rare piece of meteorite, something that plays nicely with the spacefaring theme of the poster.

In addition to Richards, Tom Swift will star Riverdale's Ashleigh Murray. The Tom Swift series is written, and executive produced by Nancy Drew showrunner Melina Hsu Taylor and co-creator Noga Landau, who co-created the series with Empire's Cameron Johnson. The project also hails from Nancy Drew producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

You can see the poster below.

In addition to Murray and Richards, Tom Swift will star Marquise Vilsón (The Kitchen, Blindspot) as Tom's bodyguard Isaac, and April Parker Jones (Supergirl, Bel-Air) as Tom's mom Lorraine. LeVar Burton (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Reading Rainbow) voices Barclay, Tom's AI. Swift was first introduced on The CW in the Season 2 Nancy Drew episode, "The Celestial Visitor". In terms of the books, the Tom Swift book series first began to be published in 1910 and encompasses more than 100 volumes. The books have been translated into many languages and have sold more than 30 million copies worldwide. There have been multiple attempts to adapt Tom Swift into live action, with the only successful adaptation being a 1983 television special, The Tom Swift and Linda Craig Mystery Hour.

Here's the official synopsis for Tom Swift:

As an exceptionally brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and unimaginable wealth, the devilishly charming TOM SWIFT (Tian Richards) is a man who many men would kill to be, or be with – a man with the world in the palm of his hand. But that world gets shaken to its core after the shocking disappearance of his father, thrusting Tom into a breathtaking adventure full of mysterious conspiracies and unexplained phenomena. On his whirlwind quest to unravel the truth, Tom finds himself fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale cabal hellbent on stopping him. Anton Cropper directed the episode written by Melinda Hsu Taylor & Noga Landau & Cameron Johnson.

The pilot episode of Tom Swift will air on Tuesday, May 31 at 9:00pm ET following an original episode of Superman & Lois.