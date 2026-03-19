Top Tier DCU Character Has No Official Future After Star’s Admission

After the success of Superman last summer, the DC Universe franchise continued with its first live-action TV series in the form of Peacemaker Season 2. Creatively bringing the fan-favorite DC Extended Universe program to the new continuity, the show was another well-received effort from James Gunn and Co. Though the Peacemaker Season 2 finale proved to be divisive, the season overall earned positive reviews, in large part thanks to the performances of the cast. Building on the chemistry established in the first season, all of the actors playing the 11th Street Kids demonstrated why they were perfect for their roles, which is why fans are interested in seeing them all return at some point.

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Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be anything in the works … at least for one notable Peacemaker star. In an interview with The Direct, Vigilante actor Freddie Stroma addressed his future in the DC Universe. “I’ve had zero discussions,” he said. “So people always say, like, ‘Oh, you wouldn’t tell us anyway.’ I genuinely have no idea. So I wish I could act all coy, but I genuinely don’t know.”

When Could Vigilante Return in the DCU?

Gunn has already confirmed that there are no plans in place for Peacemaker Season 3 right now, which would have been the most obvious spot for a Vigilante return. But just because Peacemaker is seemingly over for the time being doesn’t mean those characters can’t have a future in the overarching franchise. Season 2 ended with the 11th Street Kids forming the Checkmate agency, which will likely be a key part of the DCU moving forward. The establishment of Checkmate is one way the Peacemaker finale laid the foundation for the future of the DCU in Man of Tomorrow and beyond, so Adrian Chase could theoretically pop up anywhere to lend aid to a hero in need.

Barring a surprise comeback in Man of Tomorrow (with ARGUS now targeting metahumans, Superman could conceivably seek out other allies for his latest mission), it’s difficult to say for sure when Vigilante might return. As of this writing, there are no DC Universe features officially dated after Man of Tomorrow (which premieres in July 2027), and there aren’t any new TV shows scheduled after Lanterns this summer. That said, DC Studios has a bevy of projects in development, including a second season of Creature Commandos. Perhaps Stroma could return to voice Vigilante in animated form.

While there will surely be plenty of opportunities to bring Vigilante back, it’s still disappointing to hear that there isn’t anything concrete in place right now. Stroma was one of the highlights of Peacemaker, becoming a beloved fan favorite with his hysterical, sociopathic portrayal of the character. The dynamic between Adrian Chase and Christopher Smith gave Peacemaker some emotional heft that blended heart and humor in the classic James Gunn style. Despite being such a breakout star in the first season, Vigilante was arguably underserved by Peacemaker Season 2, which seemed to struggle to figure out what to do with the character. Another appearance would be a way of righting that wrong, and hopefully it comes to fruition soon.

As great as it would be to see Vigilante back in action, his return still needs to be handled properly. The character shouldn’t come back unless it’s a natural fit in whatever story is being told. It would be a shame if Vigilante didn’t have much to do again, plus, after Peacemaker Season 2 was guilty of forcing in too many shared universe connections at the expense of its own narrative, DC Studios has to be careful about how it balances things moving forward. Still, with the fate of Christopher Smith a lingering story thread after his banishment to Salvation, odds are Vigilante will return at some point.

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