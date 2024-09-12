Tracker Season 2 Photos Reveal First Look at the Cast After Key Star's Departure

Colter Shaw returns for more adventures this fall, as Tracker prepares for its Season 2 premiere on CBS. The hit series doesn't officially return to TV until Sunday, October 13th, but CBS is getting fans prepped for the new season by showing off some photos from the upcoming premiere. The photos from the episode, titled "Out of the Past," show not only Justin Hartley's Colter Shaw in action, but also reveal the returning members of his team.

For once, all of Tracker's supporting characters appear to be sharing the screen together, but you'll notice one major exception. Robin Weigert was a series regular in the first season of Tracker, playing the character of Teddi Bruin. News broke over the summer that she wouldn't be returning to her role in Season 2, and these photos reflect the cast without one of its previous regulars.

Teddi's wife, Velma, is played by Abby McEnany, who is still a series regular in Season 2, so there will likely need to be an explanation in the premiere as to why Teddi's no longer around.

(Photo: Pictured: Abby McEnay, Fiona Rene and Eric Graise - Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

In addition to the first look photos, CBS shared the official synopsis for "Out of the Past." It reads, "While investigating the strange disappearance of a missing family whose car was found abandoned on the side of the road in the backwoods of Arkansas, Colter makes a shocking discovery about the mother's past that leads him into the world of organized crime. Also, Reenie opens up her new law firm and enlists Velma's help in setting up shop."

You can check out the photos from Tracker's Season 2 premiere below!