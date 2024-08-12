Tracker Loses Major Cast Member Ahead of Season 2

Tracker may be getting back some of its biggest guest stars in Season 2, but one of its few series regulars appears to be exiting the series ahead of its sophomore outing. Robin Weigert, one of only five series regulars from Tracker‘s first season, played Teddi Bruin, one of Colter Shaw’s handlers and friends throughout the series to this point. That, unfortunately, won’t be the case in Season 2.

According to TVLine, Weigert will not be returning to Tracker as a series regular in Season 2. The report doesn’t have any additional details about Weigert’s exit, how Teddi might be written off the show, and whether or not the exit is permanent.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Perhaps the most interesting part of the entire situation is that Teddi’s on-screen spouse, Velma, is sticking around. Abby McEnany’s Velma, Teddi’s wife, will remain a series regular on Tracker in Season 2, so fans will certainly be curious to see how the story shakes out. Could something terrible happen to Teddi? Or is it possible that she just goes away for a period of time before returning to their home later on?

Tracker stars Justin Hartley as reward-seeker Colter Shaw, and is based on the book series by best-selling author Jeffery Deaver. The first season followed a procedural format, but featured one main mystery that consistently nagged at Colter. That mystery was addressed at the end of Season 1, as Colter reconnected with his siblings (guest stars Melissa Roxburgh and Jensen Ackles), but nothing has been solved quite yet. The death of Colter’s father will open the series up to an even bigger mystery in Season 2.

“When you have a show like this, and you end it in such a good way, and you wrap up all these stories in a pretty little bow, it’s cool, and it’s great,” Hartley told Deadline after the . “But we have a whole other season to shoot that we have to make better than Season 1. So…while we wanted all those storylines wrapped up, we also wanted those bows to sort of lead to other questions- bigger, deeper questions — about his past. So I think we did that in answering some of these questions that we had built up all year. I think we did a good job of making sure that the answers to those questions then lead to a bigger mystery, something that we can unpack in Season 2.”