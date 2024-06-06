The Traitors Season 3: Nikki Bella and Survivor's Boston Rob Lead All-Star Cast

After a record-breaking, Emmy-winning second season, The Traitors is already preparing for its return to Peacock, with yet another all-star reality TV cast set to inhabit Alan Cumming's treacherous castle. There have been rumors about some big names joining The Traitors Season 3, many of which turned out to be correct as Peacock made things official this week. On Wednesday, the streaming service announced the full cast of The Traitors Season 3, which is now in production in the Scottish Highlands.

Perhaps the biggest name on the entire Season 3 cast list is Rob Mariano, who you probably know better as Boston Rob. The Survivor winner is almost universally considered to be one of the best to play the game and has spent more days on the Survivor beaches than any other player. He has also appeared on The Amazing Race and recently made a deep run in the first season of NBC's Deal or No Deal Island.

Boston Rob isn't the only Survivor alum inhabiting the Traitors castle this season. Two-time winner Tony Vlachos is also on the cast list, along with Survivor: Cambodia winner Jeremy Collins and Survivor 44 third-place finisher Carolyn Wiger.

Wrestling fans will be excited to see Nikki Garcia on the list for The Traitors Season 3, though many know her best as Nikki Bella. Along with twin sister Brie Bella, Nikki was one of the most popular and dominant women wrestlers in the WWE for years and has since become a reality TV staple.

Other big names in The Traitors Season 3 cast include The Biggest Loser coach Bob Harper, Vanderpump Rules villain Tom Sandoval, Bob the Drag Queen, and Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams.

Here's the complete cast for The Traitors Season 3 cast:

Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser)

Bob the Drag Queen (RuPaul's Drag Race)

Britney Haynes (Big Brother)

Carolyn Wiger (Survivor)

Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)

Ciara Miller (Summer House)

Danielle Reyes (Big Brother)

Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron)

Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette)

Jeremy Collins (Survivor)

Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British Royal)

Nikki Garcia (Professional Wrestler)

Rob Mariano (Survivor & Deal or No Deal Island)

Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of the Potomac)

Sam Asghari (Actor & Model)

Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules)

Tony Vlachos (Survivor)

Wells Adams (Bachelor in Paradise)

With Boston Rob and Tony popping up in The Traitors Season 3, the Peacock reality competition has now brought in five of Survivor's most legendary players. Cirie Fields, considered the best Survivor player to never win the game, took home the entire $250K pot in the first season of The Traitors. The second season of the series included Survivor: Micronesia winner Parvati Shallow, who has played Survivor just three fewer days than Mariano, and Sandra Diaz-Twine, the first two-time Survivor (later joined by by Vlachos).