Survivor Legend Boston Rob on Potentially Playing The Traitors

Boston Rob Mariano is easily one of the most iconic reality competitors of all time. He has played Survivor five times and one once, known to fans of the series as one of the best to ever play the game. He and his wife, fellow Survivor winner Amber Mariano, have competed on The Amazing Race. He's currently competing in the first season of NBC's Deal or No Deal Island. He's done it all; all except head to a castle in the Scottish Highlands to play Alan Cumming's popular game of lies and deception.

The Traitors, which just finished its second season on Peacock, is currently one of the most popular reality shows around, and its structure seems like a perfect fit for Mariano, a gameplay mastermind. Fellow Survivors like Parvati Shallow, Sandra Diaz-Twine, and Cirie Fields have already played the game, with the latter dominating the competition in Season 1. Fans have been hoping Boston Rob would also join the cast at some point. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Boston Rob was asked his thoughts on The Traitors.

"I have been watching," Mariano said of Peacock's hit reality competition. "Everybody's watching it right now. It's interesting. I do't want to critique, but I have my opinions."

As far as actually playing The Traitors at some point, Boston Rob certainly seems open to the idea, especially after seeing how the show evolved in its second season.

"Potentially," he said. "I mean, I'm more intrigued now than I was a year ago when Cirie did it. And then you wonder with the strategy, is it better to be a Traitor or a Faithful? What I like about it is that it feels like the producers and Peacock and everybody are installing twists to keep it fresh, to keep the contestants on their toes so they don't know what to expect."

"I think you see that in a lot of shows right now, they're having to deviate and adjust formats more quickly because the contestants are getting smarter and better," Mariano said. "So I was pleasantly surprised to see them doing that just from a viewer point of view, because it keeps it interesting."

The Traitors has already been renewed for a third season, but no casting announcements have been made.

