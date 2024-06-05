The Traitors Season 3 Reveals Full Peacock Cast

The Traitors revealed the full cast for Season 3 and fans are excited to see the return of the beloved reality series. Vanderpump Rules, Survivor, the Bachelor franchise, and numerous Real Housewives are all represented on the Peacock favorite this time around. The Traitors Season 3 got introduced by Alan Cumming, acting host that's helped the streaming series become a massive phenomenon over the last few years. Essentially, an All-Stars program that collects a bunch of notable characters from other franchises, it's a delectable pop culture stew. This year, Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and model Sam Asghari are probably going to be your headliners scheming for $250,000.

The full cast includes fun selections like Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser), Bob the Drag Queen (RuPaul's Drag Race), Rob Mariano (Survivor and Deal or No Deal Island), Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac), Tony Vlachos (Survivor), Wells Adams (Bachelor in Paradise), Jeremy Collins (Survivor), Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British royal family), Nikki Garcia (professional wrestler), Britney Haynes (Big Brother), Carolyn Wiger (Survivor), Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai), Ciara Miller (Summer House), Danielle Reyes (Big Brother), Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey), Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City), Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron), and Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette).

What's The Traitors About?

(Photo: Peacock)

Peacock is super excited to bring out another season of the breakout series: "The Traitors is an Emmy®-winning psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Entertainment's most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000."

"Hidden amongst the faithful are the traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the traitors murder the faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the faithful try to uncover the traitors and banish them from the game. If the faithful contestants banish all the traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a traitor or traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money."

