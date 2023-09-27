True Detective: Night Country Premiere Date Revealed by HBO

HBO has set the premiere date for Season 4 of True Detective, True Detective: Night Country. On Wednesday, HBO announced that the six-episode season will debut on January 14th on both HBO and Max. The release date announcement was accompanied by a new teaser as well, giving fans a new look at Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reiss). You can check out the teaser for yourself below.

The answers are buried deep in the icy dark.#TrueDetective: Night Country, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, premieres January 14 on @StreamOnMax. pic.twitter.com/DUlmgWlbfm — HBO (@HBO) September 27, 2023

What is True Detective: Night Country About?

This is how HBO describes True Detective: Night Country: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to Foster and Ries, the season stars Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkins. Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, June Thiele, Diane Benson, and Joel D. Montgrand guest star. Issa López serves as showrunner, writer, director (all episodes), and executive producer.

Finding the Right Tone For True Detective Season 4 Was Important to HBO

By the time True Detective: Night Country debuts, it will have been four years since the last installment of the anthology crime drama and HBO executive Casey Bloys previously said that they were looking for the “right tone and take” for the series.

“It’s safe to say we’re working with a couple of writers to find that right tone and take,” Bloys explained. “it’s definitely an area that could be very interesting and I think it would be interesting with a new voice. Quality is what’s going to guide us so if we end up with scripts that we do not feel are representative or are not high enough quality, we’re not going to do something just to do it.”

True Detective: Night Country debuts January 14th on HBO and Max.