‘True Detective’ Season 3 Teaser Reveals Premiere Date

Fans have a lot to look forward to in 2019, and thanks to a new teaser we know exactly when HBO’s True Detective will kick the year off right.

HBO released a new teaser for the Mahershala Ali-starring third season of True Detective, which shows Ali’s character walking as a date comes into focus. The date reads January 13, 2019, so True Detective fans feel free to go mark those calendars. You can check out the teaser below.

“Starring Mahershala Ali, #TrueDetective returns January 13, 2019.”

The new season will focus on Ali’s character Wayne Hays, who is shown at during his younger years and older years, presumably recounting the story of the former. At one point he is asked about going forward and not looking into the past, so it seems whatever the case was has left an impression on him all these years later.

He is seen investing a bike that some kids are shown riding in the trailer, and there is a ransom note that indicates some children have been either abducted or are being threatened, and a case like that could definitely leave some issues with the person investigating the crime.

True Detective had more of an ensemble cast in season 2, which included Colin Farrel and Vince Vaughn, but the season didn’t draw nearly as much acclaim as the show’s first season, which centered around Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. Series creator Nic Pizzolatto will be writing all eight episodes of the third season as well as directing three of them. While McConaughey and Harrelson aren’t returning to season 3, they will be on board as executive producers.

In addition to Ali True Detective season 3 stars Deborah Ayorinde (Becca Hays), Jodi Balfour (Lori), Lonnie Chavis (Young Freddy Burns), Ray Fisher (older Freddy Burns), Josh Hopkins (Jim Dobkins), Carmen Ejogo (Amelia Reardon), Scoot McNairy (Tom), Mamie Gummer (Lucy Purcell), Rhys Wakefield, Michael Greyeyes, Brandon Flynn, Emily Nelson, Michael Graziadei, and Jon Tenney.

True Detective season 3 hits HBO on January 13, 2019.

