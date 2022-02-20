True Detective Season 4: HBO Exec Says “Stay Tuned”

It’s been nearly three years since the third season of HBO’s True Detective aired and while fans have been hopeful for a fourth season of the crime drama anthology, the series hasn’t officially been renewed though it was confirmed last February that the network was working on a new direction for the series following the departure of series creator Nic Pizzolatto. Since then, there hasn’t really been much in the way of updates about True Detective, and it seems like fans will have to “stay tuned” a little bit longer. HBO head Casey Bloys recently told The Hollywood Reporter just that.

When asked if there were any status updates on Watchmen and True Detective as part of a larger series of questions about HBO programming, Bloys said that there was no status update at all for Watchmen but did note that ideas had been in development for True Detective.

“On True Detective, we’ve been developing various ideas,” Bloys said. “Stay tuned on that one.”

True Detective debuted in 2014 with the first season starring Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Monaghan, Michael Potts, and Tory Kittles and follows a pair of Louisiana State Police detectives in their pursuit of a serial killer with occult ties over a 17-year period. Season 2 in 2015 starred Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, Kelly Reilly, and Vince Vaughn and followed three detectives in California as they investigate a series of crimes believed to be linked to the murder of a corrupt politician. Season 3 in 2019 starred Mahershala Ali, Carmen Ejogo, Stephen Dorff, Scoot McNairy, and Ray Fisher and was set in the Ozarks, taking place over three time period as a pair of Arkansas State Police detectives investigate a crime involving two missing children. While Pizzolatto shared in 2019 that he had a “really great” idea for a potential fourth season of the series, he has since parted ways with HBO and last year, Bloys said that the network was looking at what direction to take the series next.

“It’s safe to say we’re working with a couple of writers to find that right tone and take,” Bloys said at the time. “it’s definitely an area that could be very interesting and I think it would be interesting with a new voice. Quality is what’s going to guide us so if we end up with scripts that we do not feel are representative or are not high enough quality, we’re not going to do something just to do it.”

