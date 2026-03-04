Tubi/Cartoon Network Partnership Might Not Last Long

On March 1st, Tubi welcomed quite a few Cartoon Network classics to its library, following the success of the free streaming service with Warner Bros’ Looney Tunes installments. As it stands, the likes of Courage the Cowardly Dog, Ed Edd ‘n Eddy, The Powerpuff Girls, and Codename: Kids Next Door are just a few of the series available on Tubi, with more to come in the future. Unfortunately, there has been some confusion thanks to a section of Tubi that has sent a shiver down the spines of those wanting to revisit these classic series or check them out for the first time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Online animation fans are noting that many series have arrived on a Tubi section labeled “Leaving Soon.” While this hasn’t confirmed when we can expect the Cartoon Network entries to depart from Tubi, it might mean that this partnership between the streaming service and the cable network isn’t long for this world. As of the writing of this article, Tubi has yet to release an official statement on whether the animated shows are leaving the site in the near future or if this is possibly a technical issue. With the recent Paramount/Warner Bros merger confirmed, there could be reason to believe that WB might be bringing its series home.

tubi

Is This The Beginning of The End?

Warner Bros

As mentioned earlier, the Warner Bros Discovery/Paramount merger will see big changes for both companies should it eventually be confirmed. One of the biggest recent announcements is that the new mega-corporation plans to merge HBO Max and Paramount+, potentially indicating that it is looking to pack the new streaming service with old and new properties from both companies. While nothing has been confirmed, it could make sense that the new studio would be calling many of its shows home.

While the beginning of this month has seen several classic Cartoon Network series arrive on Tubi, they’re far from the only Warner Bros animated series set to arrive on the free streaming service. Some of the shows that have yet to receive release dates on Tubi include the likes of Aquaman, Beetlejuice, Cow & Chicken, Evil Con Carne, Freakazoid, Justice League Action, Krypto the Superdog, and almost too many others to list here. There has yet to be word on how long these entries will be on the free platform, though fingers crossed that the aforementioned series, whether they arrived on March 1st or beyond, will stay on Tubi for some time.

Following the success of Looney Tunes, it makes sense that Tubi would look to add more animated classics to its repertoire. Following Bugs and his cohorts’ arrival on the streaming service, Tubi’s head of acquisitions, Samuel Harowitz, discussed how well the franchise has done for them, “Looney Tunes is a huge win for us. Classic animation is one of the biggest fandoms that we serve on the platform.”

What do you think of this potential animation curveball? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!