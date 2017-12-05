TV Ratings: ‘The Gifted’ Dips to Series Lows, ‘Supergirl’ Holds Steady in the Demo

Another Monday night has come and gone, and The Gifted has turned in another poor performance in the ratings.

The Fox X-Men series managed to draw in just 2.8 million viewers on Monday, earning a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Both of these numbers are new lows for the freshman series.

Lucifer, the 8pm lead-in series for Gifted, fared a little bit better. Its 3.44 million viewers and 0.9 rating made for a slight improvement.

Over on The CW, Supergirl (1.76 mil/0.5) matched its most recent episode (not counting last week’s crossover) in terms of a demo rating. However, it dipped to its smallest audience since October. Supergirl was followed by another underwhelming performance from Valor (990K/0.2).

Over on CBS, a rerun of Big Bang Theory (7.7 mil/1.2) started the night off strong. Man With a Plan (6.3 mil/1.1) was steady for the network, while Superior Donuts (5.3 mil/0.9) and 9JKL (4.7 mil/0.8) both saw dips in their numbers.

The Top 10 performances on The Voice (10 mil/1.9) brought steady numbers to NBC and a holiday edition of The Wall (4.8 mil/1.0) lined up with The Brave’s season average in the 10pm time slot.

The Good Doctor (9.4 mil/1.7) continued to dominate for ABC, despite having a very weak lead-in. The Great Christmas Light Fight (5.6 mil/1.1) brought in disappointing numbers to begin the evening.