TV Ratings: “Wayward Sisters” Boosts ‘Supernatural,’ ‘Arrow’ Improves

With just one episode, the Wayward Sisters are already improving the ratings for Supernatural.

On Thursday night, Supernatural aired its midseason premiere, which also acted as a backdoor pilot for its spinoff series, Wayward Sisters. The episode featured leading characters Sam and Dean Winchester, but focused mostly on the group of female monster hunters that set out to free them from an evil dimension.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode, aptly titled “Wayward Sisters,” brought some extra eyeballs to Supernatural‘s average Thursday audience, pulling in 1.87 million viewers total and earning a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic. With a solid performance in the introduction episode, Wayward Sisters looks to be a successful venture for The CW.

Following Supernatural, Arrow returned with its midseason premiere. The super-series did well at 9pm, ticking up in both overall audience (1.42 million viewers) and demo rating (0.5).

Over on ABC, Grey’s Anatomy (8.2 mil/2.2) returned to Season 14 with a strong showing, earning its biggest audience since last February. The rest of ABC’s Shondaland line-up was solid as well, with Scandal (5.2 mil/1.3) and How to Get Away With Murder (3.8 mil/1.0) both earning their best numbers in some time.

The Big Bang Theory (14.7 mil/2.9) won the night for CBS, despite facing a slight dip this week. It was followed by decent outings from Young Sheldon (13.2 mil/2.4), Mom (9.3 mil/1.6) and Life in Pieces (6.8 mil/1.2). S.W.A.T. (6 mil/1.0) saw a minor decrease.

FOX’s musical competition The Four (3.5 mil/1.1) finally settled down after falling for its first two weeks.

For NBC, Will & Grace (4.5 mil/1.3) came back from it’s rough numbers last week, while Great News (2.5 mil/0.7) and Chicago Fire (5.7 mil/1.0) both saw small bumps. The Good Place (3.1 mil/1.0) stayed steady and Superstore (3.7 mil/1.0) dipped.