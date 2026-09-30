In 1999, MTV had a cartoon that didn’t really feel like a cartoon. There were no superheroes. No talking animals. No larger-than-life fantasy or sci-fi premise. It was just a group of young people living in New York, hanging out, working lousy jobs, dating, and arguing. Basically, they were trying to figure out who they really were and what they were doing with their lives. That was the whole idea. It approached the human drama viewers were used to seeing in live-action and adapted an artistic animated style.

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Unfortunately, the MTV show only lasted one season before being taken off the air. By the time it was complete, the series was only thirteen episodes. MTV seemed to have easily moved on, and for a while it looked like Downtown would become another forgotten piece of ’90s animation. But its story didn’t quite end there. Years later, one of the people behind the series was working on a very different cartoon show for Cartoon Network. And if you were paying close enough attention, you might have noticed a familiar face hiding in the middle of it.

MTV’s Downtown Was Canceled After Just 13 Episodes

Downtown premiered on MTV on August 3, 1999, created by Chris Prynoski. The series followed Alex and his friends through everyday life in New York’s East Village. That sounds simple, but that was part of what made it different. Prynoski wanted the show to capture a real moment in the city, drawing inspiration from interviews with actual people and from the work of Ralph Bakshi. The result wasn’t polished sitcom fantasy. It felt lived-in. The characters had awkward conversations, boring jobs, relationship problems, and the kind of little frustrations that rarely make it into animation.

And then MTV canceled it. The final episode aired on November 8, 1999, bringing the entire run to 13 episodes. Prynoski later said he wasn’t sure why the show was canceled, while possible explanations have included MTV’s marketing and the scheduling of reruns. Whatever the reason, Downtown was finished before it had much of a chance to grow. There was even an Emmy nomination in 2000 for the episode “Before and After,” which makes the show’s disappearance feel a little stranger in retrospect.

Downtown’s Character Turned Up on Cartoon Network’s Megas XLR

Chris Prynoski didn’t disappear after Downtown. He went on to work on other animated projects, including Cartoon Network’s Megas XLR. This might not be an iconic cartoon crossover, but sitting right there in that very different show was a familiar character—or at least a version of one. Goat, the loud, lazy character from Downtown, returned as the name and basis for the junkyard operator in Megas XLR. The connection wasn’t exactly a revival. It wasn’t MTV handing Downtown to Cartoon Network. It was something much more personal: Prynoski and his longtime collaborators finding a way to bring an old character along for the ride.

There is something strangely fitting about that. Downtown was about people trying to figure out where they belonged, and then one of its characters quietly found a second life somewhere completely different. Goat even changed a few things along the way, including swapping the cigarette associated with his Downtown incarnation for a lollipop on Cartoon Network. It was a tiny callback, easy to miss if you didn’t know where to look. But for fans who remembered Downtown, it was a little piece of the old show surviving in plain sight.

What makes Downtown especially interesting now is how different it feels from the kind of animated shows MTV was known for at the time. It wasn’t trying to be outrageous every five seconds or build its entire identity around a gimmick. A lot of the humor came from ordinary situations, which probably made it easier for some viewers to relate to the characters. The New York setting also gave the series a specific personality, with crowded streets, cheap apartments, weird coworkers, and friends who didn’t always have their lives together. Looking back, that low-key approach may be exactly why Downtown still gets remembered today.

Downtown disappeared almost as quickly as it arrived, but the ’90s have a funny way of leaving little fingerprints behind. One of those fingerprints was Goat, quietly turning up years later in a completely different cartoon, waiting for someone to recognize him. Thirteen episodes later, Downtown was gone—but for anyone who remembers it, it never really stayed gone. And who knows? If it lasted longer, it might have become a quotable ’90s animated show.