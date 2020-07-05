Agents of SHIELD Fans Are Totally Stoked to For the Upcoming ‘80s-Themed Episode
Last week's Agents of SHIELD's episode was full of intense drama, but it looks like the upcoming episode is going to provide a whole lot of laughs and '80s nostalgia. After last week saw Mack (Henry Simmons) and Deke (Jeff Ward) getting stranded in 1982, the teaser for next week provided enough fun to get fans extra excited. The title "The Totally Excellent Adventure of Mack and the D" alone is enough to get us stoked, but between the epic '80s looks, throwbacks, and new characters, Agents of SHIELD Twitter is abuzz with anticipation.
"Somewhere, somehow, someone's gonna pay. A new Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD airs Wednesday at 10|9c on ABC," Agents of SHIELD tweeted. You can check out the teaser below:
Somewhere, somehow, someone's gonna pay. A new Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD airs Wednesday at 10|9c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/FApbTtTjQy— Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (@AgentsofSHIELD) July 4, 2020
Here are some of the many reactions to the teaser for Agents of SHIELD's '80s-themed episode...
Is It Wednesday Yet?
I have never been so excited for a TV episode in my life. #AgentsOfSHIELD pic.twitter.com/GvUkOyrHq1— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) July 2, 2020
Looks Like They'll Be There a While
MACKS BEARD ARE YOU KIDDINGGG— lara★ (@memesofaos) July 2, 2020
Iconic BTS
I'm so ANGRY what gives Jeff the RIGHT pic.twitter.com/GlE9rfNn8R— ❄️Patrick Kutik|#SnowflakeLives❄️ (@sciendere) July 3, 2020
Look Familiar?
The Loverboy "Working for the Weekend" video shoot just wrapped. pic.twitter.com/RJBXsakjul— WarrenForVeep (@Dave90125) July 2, 2020
Fingers Crossed
Please be Jeff singing, I need a new ringtone https://t.co/UsaDT0Mey1— Liam Duke (@DukeOfSwindon) July 4, 2020
This Look, Though
DIRECTOR MACKENZIE??? pic.twitter.com/4wvJwHe8Ab— nick | aos spoilers! (@fitzgrayson_) July 2, 2020
We Already Stan
I don't know who they are but i'm ready for them to kill me when they want...😌💅 pic.twitter.com/sT8JT8yr4t— lara★ (@memesofaos) July 2, 2020
Squad Goals
That Deke Squad sign tho 🤣 https://t.co/NKLZFXmqj9— Mack, please give us the D | AOS SPOILERS (@hydramatchmaker) July 4, 2020
ICYMI
Wait.... What did you do Deke? #AgentsofSHIELD 😂😂 #DekeSquad pic.twitter.com/SQYSiMoZmE— ThatOneNerdRon (@raspiras8) July 2, 2020
Remember Max Headroom?
Seems I have some work to do before next week. #MaxHeadroomLives #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/T4L3x9BmTC— Brian/Coulson Lives Cosplay 😎 (@coulsonandkids) July 2, 2020
The Excitement Is Real
the VHS grain they really Did That I cannot wait
this is going to be a feast for my soul https://t.co/4FpsYmPJT8— ❄️Patrick Kutik|#SnowflakeLives❄️ (@sciendere) July 4, 2020
Cosplay Ready
Let's go Deke Squad! Let's go!
Ready for next week's excellent #AgentsofSHIELD episode! Don't forget, be excellent to each other! pic.twitter.com/EzME1sMmU6— Alex (@frameworkfitz) July 3, 2020
Finally, Writer Praise
He's not on Twitter, but this #AgentsofSHIELD episode is pure uncut weapons-grade #BrentFletcher. He's written great ones before, but he left it all out the field this time.
You also won't be able to forget @jeffward1230 or #HenrySimmons in this one.
Watch it. https://t.co/kqWnlqJhvr— James C. Oliver (@JamesOliverInLA) July 4, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.