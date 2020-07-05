Agents of SHIELD Fans Are Totally Stoked to For the Upcoming ‘80s-Themed Episode

Last week's Agents of SHIELD's episode was full of intense drama, but it looks like the upcoming episode is going to provide a whole lot of laughs and '80s nostalgia. After last week saw Mack (Henry Simmons) and Deke (Jeff Ward) getting stranded in 1982, the teaser for next week provided enough fun to get fans extra excited. The title "The Totally Excellent Adventure of Mack and the D" alone is enough to get us stoked, but between the epic '80s looks, throwbacks, and new characters, Agents of SHIELD Twitter is abuzz with anticipation.

"Somewhere, somehow, someone's gonna pay. A new Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD airs Wednesday at 10|9c on ABC," Agents of SHIELD tweeted. You can check out the teaser below:

Somewhere, somehow, someone's gonna pay. A new Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD airs Wednesday at 10|9c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/FApbTtTjQy — Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (@AgentsofSHIELD) July 4, 2020

Here are some of the many reactions to the teaser for Agents of SHIELD's '80s-themed episode...