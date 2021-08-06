NBC Cancels Ultimate Slip 'N Slide After Disastrous Diarrhea Incident

✖

The proverbial poop as hit the fan, again. NBC is officially pulling Ultimate Slip 'N Slide from its release schedule, seemingly sending the gameshow to the chopping block after a number of crew members came down with what insides have called "explosive diarrhea." The production initially paused filming back in June with just a few days of work left and now, it's being pulled from NBC's release slate entirely.

The show — hosted by comedians Ron Funches and Bobby Moynihan — was supposed to debut on August 8th after the Tokyo Olympics send-off. Ultimate Slip 'N Slide is now missing from the schedule and instead, NBC will air Family Game Night, American Ninja warrior, and The Wall instead.

The show was initially expected to run for 10 episodes, featuring teams competing in a wide array of games from Cornhole and Body Bowling to Bocce Ball and Human Pong. The two teams that remained in the game after those competitions would then compete in "The Ultimate Slip 'N Slide."

Upwards of 40 crew members came down with symptoms, and insiders said some people were either passing out on set or too busy rushing to the nearest port-a-potty to work. One crew member tested positive for giardia, a parasitical intestinal infection. NBC soon paused production after that and was unable to relocate the gameshow's massive set.

"The health and safety of everyone on our set is our number one priority, so out of an abundance of caution we have made the decision to stop production of Ultimate Slip 'N Slide at the current location," NBC said in a statement at the time. "We are in the process of determining next steps in order to complete production."