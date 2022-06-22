Umbrella Academy Fans are Losing it Over Season 3's Footloose Sequence
Spoilers for the first episode of The Umbrella Academy season three follow! It has been almost two years since The Umbrella Academy released new episodes, concluding its second season with a major cliffhanger. When the series ended, the titular team found themselves now in an alternate future, one where The Umbrella Academy didn't exist and had been replaced by The Sparrow Academy. The team was faced not only with a group eager to take them on but also their brother Ben, who was still alive and well in this universe. Fans have been waiting two years for what comes next, and what happened surprised everyone.
As both the Umbrellas and the Sparrows seemingly prepare to throw down, Cazzie David's Jayme uses her "hallucinogenic venom" abilities on Diego, making him believe that the confrontation between the two teams (settled "the old fashioned way") is actually a dance off. While both groups seemingly prepare to throw down, the big dance number begins with Kenny Loggins' "Footloose" playing. It's not immediately clear until the end of the dance sequence that this entire thing has been a hallucination, and as a result many fans totally lost their minds when it began. We've collected some of the best responses below.
"footloose?????"
prevnext
I watched the first episode of season 3 for the umbrella academy and I was like “footloose?????” pic.twitter.com/AIJeRduSnk— bunny/ghøul ① (@threecheersforj) June 22, 2022
We waited all that time
prevnext
#UmbrellaAcademy— LosT🌡️ (@Lostempdidwhat) June 22, 2022
We waited all that time for a footloose battle.. 😂😂
what the actual f-ck
prevnext
I know damn well they didnt make us wait hella long for umbrella academy just to watch them do the footloose what the actual fuck— The1&onlyDiego (@thatweirdobean) June 22, 2022
QUIRKY, STYLISH, SWEET SPOT
prevnext
8 minutes in and this Footloose dance off PERFECTLY encapsulates the QUIRKY, STYLISH, SWEET SPOT that Umbrella Academy occupies in the super hero universe. 😂🙌🏽😂🙌🏽😂🙌🏽😂#UmbrellaAcademy #TheUmbrellaAcademy @UmbrellaAcad pic.twitter.com/fBwNsKbE4f— Lady Gaga's Gucci Accent 💖 (@KTSylar) June 22, 2022
Yes
prevnext
// THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY SEASON 3 SPOILERS
•
•
•
•
•
are they doing a fucking dance battle to footloose.— abi ☽ FINISHED TUA S3 ☂︎ (@cce_abi) June 22, 2022
They are feeding us.
prevnext
the footloose scene in umbrella academy is so good oh my god they are feeding us.— ٰ (@blueozi) June 22, 2022
Because
prevnext
"why did umbrella academy have a 3 minute long choreographed dance battle to footloose" because it's camp— rae !! (@ffffrogs) June 22, 2022
Greatest bit of television I've ever see
prevnext
The footloose sequence in umbrella academy may be the greatest bit of television I’ve ever see— James Stockley (@JamesSearle02) June 22, 2022
Really captures the essence of the show
prevnext
The Umbrella Academy season 3 beginning with a footloose dance battle just really captures the essence of the show— envy (@vygilante) June 22, 2022
The best thing to ever happen
prev
//umbrella academy spoilers
The footloose scene was the best thing to ever happen I swear to god, five dancing had me in tears— Roo🐝🎗️ (@DiscSoot_) June 22, 2022