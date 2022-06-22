Umbrella Academy Fans are Losing it Over Season 3's Footloose Sequence

Spoilers for the first episode of The Umbrella Academy season three follow! It has been almost two years since The Umbrella Academy released new episodes, concluding its second season with a major cliffhanger. When the series ended, the titular team found themselves now in an alternate future, one where The Umbrella Academy didn't exist and had been replaced by The Sparrow Academy. The team was faced not only with a group eager to take them on but also their brother Ben, who was still alive and well in this universe. Fans have been waiting two years for what comes next, and what happened surprised everyone.

As both the Umbrellas and the Sparrows seemingly prepare to throw down, Cazzie David's Jayme uses her "hallucinogenic venom" abilities on Diego, making him believe that the confrontation between the two teams (settled "the old fashioned way") is actually a dance off. While both groups seemingly prepare to throw down, the big dance number begins with Kenny Loggins' "Footloose" playing. It's not immediately clear until the end of the dance sequence that this entire thing has been a hallucination, and as a result many fans totally lost their minds when it began. We've collected some of the best responses below.