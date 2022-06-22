Umbrella Academy Season 3: Sparrow Academy Powers Explained
The Umbrella Academy has returned for season three on Netflix and with it brought a ton of new characters all featuring their own superpowers, The Sparrow Academy. When introduced in the season two finale of the series back in 2020, nothing about the team was explicitly confirmed except that Ben was still alive and one of its members, plus that a tiny floating cube was on the team. Now that the new episodes are here we know exactly who the Sparrows are and what their individual super powers are. Minor spoilers for the first episode lie below, but nothing beyond that. Get a refresher on the Sparrow Academy!
The Umbrella Academy season three is now streaming. Netflix describes the new season as follows: "After putting a stop to 1963's doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren't exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone's concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) – now all they need to do is convince Dad's new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?"
Marcus Hargreeves
Played by Justin Cornwell, Marcus, or Number One for the Sparrows, appears to have abilities similar to Luther (pre-ape body), which is mostly just enhanced strength and reflexes.
Ben Hargreeves
Justin Min returns to play Ben in this alternate universe. Now #2 for the Sparrows, Ben's powers are the same as they were in the previous universe, meaning he can shoot out tentacles from his abdomen to do his bidding.
Fei Hargreeves
Played by Britne Oldford, Fei is able to push ravens out of her body that act as her eyes, giving her sight of everything around her and from all points of view.
Alphonso Hargreeves
Played by Jake Epstein, Alphonso's power seems to be that of a human voodoo doll, inflicting damage onto his nearby enemies that is being done to him. In the opening episode of the season he does this by taunting Allison to hit him in the face, reflecting the damage from the punch back onto her rather than taking it himself.
Sloane Hargreeves
Genesis Rodriguez stars as Sloane, the member of the team with some of the easiest to explain powers, gravity manipulation. Sloane uses this to make herself and others fly, while also using it in fights to fling enemies around.
Jayme Hargreeves
Played by Cazzie David, Jayme has one of the grossest powers of the Sparrows, spitting out hallucinogenic venom at her victims. As Netflix officially calls it, the effects of the venom "sends her targets into their heads and out of the fight," resulting in major mirages by characters including a major dance number in the first episode.
Christopher aka Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube
Officially known as Christopher in the series, a previously released Netflix announcement called the tiny, floating, alien-language speaking addition, the "Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube." Christopher is not only telekentic but is also able to "induce paralyzing fear."