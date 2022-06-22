Umbrella Academy Season 3: Sparrow Academy Powers Explained

Marcus Hargreeves (Photo: CHRISTOS KALOHORIDIS/NETFLIX) Played by Justin Cornwell, Marcus, or Number One for the Sparrows, appears to have abilities similar to Luther (pre-ape body), which is mostly just enhanced strength and reflexes. prevnext

Ben Hargreeves (Photo: COURTESY OF NETFLIX) Justin Min returns to play Ben in this alternate universe. Now #2 for the Sparrows, Ben's powers are the same as they were in the previous universe, meaning he can shoot out tentacles from his abdomen to do his bidding.

Fei Hargreeves Played by Britne Oldford, Fei is able to push ravens out of her body that act as her eyes, giving her sight of everything around her and from all points of view.

Alphonso Hargreeves (Photo: COURTESY OF NETFLIX) Played by Jake Epstein, Alphonso's power seems to be that of a human voodoo doll, inflicting damage onto his nearby enemies that is being done to him. In the opening episode of the season he does this by taunting Allison to hit him in the face, reflecting the damage from the punch back onto her rather than taking it himself.

Sloane Hargreeves (Photo: CHRISTOS KALOHORIDIS/NETFLIX) Genesis Rodriguez stars as Sloane, the member of the team with some of the easiest to explain powers, gravity manipulation. Sloane uses this to make herself and others fly, while also using it in fights to fling enemies around.

Jayme Hargreeves (Photo: CHRISTOS KALOHORIDIS/NETFLIX) Played by Cazzie David, Jayme has one of the grossest powers of the Sparrows, spitting out hallucinogenic venom at her victims. As Netflix officially calls it, the effects of the venom "sends her targets into their heads and out of the fight," resulting in major mirages by characters including a major dance number in the first episode.