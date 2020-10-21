Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries to Get Weekly Podcasting Show

✖

The original Unsolved Mysteries series debuted on a weekly basis, allowing viewers to contact the series if they had clues about any of their investigations, a component that is absent from Netflix's reboot of the concept, but a new podcast is being developed that will offer listeners new investigations on a weekly basis, featuring interviews with subjects close to the cases. Deadline confirms that the new podcast will utilize a similar structure to both the original series and new reboot, as it will feature the iconic opening theme and a narrator to unite the interviews, elements which the new take on the concept have both omitted.

The podcast is described, "Each week, an episode will present all-new unsolved cases and take a deep dive into a specific story. The series will feature the original theme music, a narrator, and interviews with individuals involved in the cases as well as a call out for more information."

“Cosgrove/Meurer Productions is thrilled to be partnering with Cadence13 to present all-new unsolved mysteries to podcast listeners,” Terry Dunn Meurer, co-creator and executive producer, Unsolved Mysteries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, shared in a statement. “There is an incredible number of cases that we hope to solve through the podcast.”

Unsolved Mysteries profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences. Perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series, from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.

“It’s an honor, and a great opportunity, to partner with one of the strongest and most credible and successful brands in television history to create original content for the podcast space,” said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, Cadence13. “Our objective at C13 continues to be focused on best-in-class content, and this is a special one we’re proud to add to our premium-focused roster.”

In addition to the new reboot series not having a narrator linking together the interviews, another major difference about this new approach to the concept is that the series shies away from cases of the supernatural. Instead, the series focuses more heavily on cases of unexplained deaths or disappearances, with producers previously having noted that these investigations take priority as to potentially uncover new clues with the help of viewers, in addition to the number of cell phones and cameras that exist today as compared to the '80s and '90s making it more likely that footage of bizarre occurrences ends up making its way online without the assistance of the TV series.

