‘Veronica Mars’ Set for Hulu Revival Series Starring Kristen Bell

It appears everyone’s favorite sleuth is back in action thanks to Hulu, as a Veronica Mars series is near finalization along with star Kristen Bell.

The new Hulu series is being finalized with Bell set to come back in the starring role, and the revival would be an 8 episode limited series. While Bell is the only one mentioned in the initial reports, there have been conversations about bringing back other members of the original cast and the movie (via Deadline).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bell will also be able to be a part of this series without having any issues filming her current show The Good Place on NBC, which should make plenty of fans happy.

Rob Thomas is also back for this installment, a project that will be produced by Warner Horizon TV.

Veronica Mars has been a cult classic ever since it debuted on UPN (which eventually became part of the CW) in 2004. The show revolves around Veronica Mars, the daughter of a private investigator who solves mysteries at her high school and in the town overall, building up a group of friends and allies that help her get to the bottom of the town’s biggest secrets.

The series ran from 2004 to 2006, and while it was always critically loved, it was ultimately canceled, despite a final episode that moved things into the future to entice the network into another season of the show. That would have moved Mars into the FBI, but alas, it was still canceled.

Fortunately, fans did get another entry in the series thanks to a Kickstarter campaign, which yielded the self-titled Veronica Mars movie in 2014. That film took place years after the series, bringing Mars back to her hometown to solve another mystery during her high school reunion.

Now it looks like fans will get another series of adventures from the Mars crew, but it wasn’t specified in the report as to when it would take place. Regardless of when though, we’ll definitely be turning in.

You can check out the official description for the Veronica Mars movie below.

“Years after walking away from her past as a young private eye, Veronica Mars gets pulled back to her hometown, just in time for her high school reunion, in order to help her old flame Logan Echolls, who’s embroiled in a murder mystery.”

Veronica Mars was directed by Rob Thomas and written by Thomas and Diane Ruggiero, and starred Kristen Bell, Jason Dohring, Enrico Colantoni, Chris Lowell, Percy Daggs III, Tina Majorino, Krysten Ritter, Martin Starr, Gaby Hoffmann and more.