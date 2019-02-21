‘Veronica Mars’: Ryan Devlin Returning As Villain

Veronica Mars is returning with a brand new series, and when it comes to Hulu it will be bringing along another recognizable face.

That would be Ryan Devlin, who played the role of Mercer Hayes, will be returning to play a part in the upcoming revival. Devlin played the role of Mercer Hayes, the college radio DJ who ended up being a serial rapist in season 3 of the original show. TV Line confirmed he will be a part of the revival, though it hasn’t been revealed what part he will be playing.

There is a murder mystery that brings Mars back to Neptune, so that could mean either Hayes is somehow involved in that or he knows someone who is, but regardless of what role he plays, we know Veronica will get to the bottom of it. Hayes teased his return on Instagram, and you check out the post below.

View this post on Instagram Hi old friend 😏 #veronicamars A post shared by Ryan Devlin (@ryandevlintbsl) on Feb 21, 2019 at 7:42am PST

Veronica Mars ran from 2004 to 2006, and while it was always critically loved, it was ultimately canceled, despite a final episode that moved things into the future to entice the network into another season of the show. That would have moved Mars into the FBI, but alas, it was still canceled. It would later get a fan-funded film in 2014, and the new revival picks up five years after the events of that film.

Veronica Mars stars Kristen Bell, Enrico Calantoni, Percy Daggs III, Jason Dohring, Daran Norris, Jason Dohring, Dawnn Lewis, Patton Oswalt, Izabela Vidovic, Clifton Collins Jr, David Starzyk, and J.K. Simmons.

You can find the official description below.

“Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach”

Veronica Mars hits Hulu sometime in 2019.

