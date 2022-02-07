Vikings: Valhalla Trailer Released by Netflix

On Monday, Netflix released the new trailer for Vikings: Valhalla. The series is a spinoff of the original Vikings series set 100 years after the original show and following famous Viking Leif Eriksson, played by Sam Corlett. The cast also includes Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Johannes Haukur Johannesson, David Oakes, Laura Berlin, and Caroline Henderson. Here’s the plot synopsis:

“Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory. Vikings: Valhalla, set over a hundred years after the end of the original Vikings series, is a new adventure that blends historical authenticity and drama with gritty, immersive action.”

Jeb Stuart is Vikings: Valhalla‘s showrunners. He’s also an executive producer alongside Morgan O’Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri.

“I am beyond excited that we are announcing the continuation of our Vikings saga,” Hirst said when Netflix announced Vikings: Valhalla. “I know that the millions of our fans across the globe will be thrilled by the belief being shown in our show by MGM and Netflix. Jeb Stuart, a truly wonderful writer, will bring new story-lines and a powerful visceral vision to stories about some of the most famous Vikings known to history.”

“Vikings: Valhalla promises to be everything that fans love about the franchise: heart-pounding, unstoppable action rooted in rich characters and dramatic storytelling that shines the light on family, loyalty and power. We are thrilled to bring the next iteration of the Vikings saga to life with Michael Hirst, Jeb Stuart, Morgan O’Sullivan and MGM Television.” said Channing Dungey, then Netflix’s vice president of original series.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Michael, Morgan, Jeb and Netflix on the next chapter in the incredible Vikings universe. Valhalla has been a labor of love for everyone involved and as we look ahead to the continuation of this great saga, we are excited to know that fans the world over will have the opportunity to continue with the series on its new home at Netflix,” said Steve Stark, MGM’s President of Television Production and Development.

Vikings: Valhalla premiers on Netflix on February 25th.