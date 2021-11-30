Vikings: Valhalla Premiere Date Revealed by Netflix

Vikings are making their way to Netflix. Back in 2019, ahead of the final season of History’s acclaimed Vikings series, Netflix announced that it was bringing a spinoff to life. Valhalla: Vikings is that series, and it takes place over 100 years after the events of the original series, following legendary Viking Leif Eriksson. Valhalla has been in the works at Netflix for some time, but it won’t be too long before the series will arrive, as the streamer has confirmed its early 2022 release date.

On Tuesday morning, Netflix announced several premiere dates for new shows in the early months of 2022. Vikings: Valhalla was among them. The first season of the highly anticipated spinoff series will premiere on the streamer on February 25, 2022.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sam Corlett stars in Vikings: Valhalla as Eriksson, perhaps the most famous Viking to have ever lived. He’s joined in the series by Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Johannes Haukur Johannesson, David Oakes, Laura Berlin, and Caroline Henderson. Given the vast amount of time between the settings of the two shows, don’t expect to see any familiar Vikings faces on Valhalla.

Here’s the official synopsis for Vikings: Valhalla:

“Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory. VIKINGS: Valhalla, set over a hundred years after the end of the original VIKINGS series, is a new adventure that blends historical authenticity and drama with gritty, immersive action.”

In addition to his role as showrunner, Jeb Stuart executive produces Vikings: Valhalla alongside Morgan O’Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri.

Are you looking forward to the arrival of Vikings: Valhalla on Netflix next year? Let us know in the comments!