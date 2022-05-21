Walker Independence Star Teases Series is an "Unexpected" Take on the Western Genre

✖

Walker: Independence, a prequel to Jared Padalecki's Walker, is coming to The CW this fall with the upcoming series telling a story set over a century before the current series as it follows Cordell Walker's ancestor, Abigail "Abby" Walker. Following Thursday's network upfronts presentation, fans got their first look at the series and now, star Katherine McNamara promises that the series isn't going to necessarily fit into the standard Western genre.

"It's not the western you're expecting," McNamara told TV Insider. "Every character is not what they seem on the surface. It has the feel and the nostalgia of a western, but it's a very modern story with characters that are going through real things that are so fascinating."

Katie Findlay, who will play burlesque dancer Kate, added that the series is more representative of the landscape of the time, noting the diversity of the series.

"The frontier, in reality, was deeply diverse and queer, and all kinds of things," Findlay said. "You don't often get to see that because history is written by white guys. It's really nice to be in a cast the represents more of the reality of the landscape of a time where so many people were coming together and struggling to survive."

Walker: Independence is set in the late 1800s and follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.

In addition to McNamara and Findlay, the series will star Matt Barr, Lawrence Kao, Greg Hovanessian, and Justin Johnson Cortez. Seamus Fahey wrote the script for Walker: Independence, sharing story credit with Walker showrunner Anna Fricke. The pair is set to executive produce the series alongside Padalecki and director Larry Teng. The CW gave the prequel a series order earlier this month along with the Supernatural prequel, The Winchesters.

Walker: Independence will air Thursdays this fall at 9/8c, following episodes of Walker.

