WandaVision: Teyonah Parris' Mother Is Keeping Her Up To Date With All the Marvel Fan Theories

Marvel fans are obsessed with fan theories surround the Disney+ series WandaVision. Many of them involve the mysterious aerospace engineer, with some fans even getting angry that the character's identity wasn't revealed in last week's episode. A faction of fans is convinced this will be the Fantastic Four's entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Teyonah Parris, who plays Monica Rambeau in WandaVision, appeared on last night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk to the host about Marvel Easter Eggs and fan theories. Parris says she doesn't keep with the fan theories herself, but she doesn't have to because her mother does, and makes sure the star stays updated. You can watch their discussion below.

Before ending the interview, Kimmel tossed out his own theory: Could there be two aerospace engineers? Parris, in typical Marvel star fashion, was vague with her answer, stating, "Anything is possible. It's Marvel." Kimmel remains convinced he's on to something.

Rambeau experienced some changes in the last episode after going through Wanda's barrier again, apparently gaining new superpowers like those of her comic book counterpart. Parris explained some of what happened in an interview following the episode.

“I was like, ‘What's that? What happens? Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh,’” she told Marvel.com. “I saw magical rays, and glimmers, and stuff on the storyboards...and it was my face! And I'm like, ‘How did they do this already?’"

In regards to her nailing a superhero landing in the episode, Parris said, “Originally, I was supposed to get thrown to the ground. And then we kind of came up with the idea of, well, what if Monica is able to now kind of harness the powers a little bit? And so we landed on that landing. That was the first moment where I really got to feel like, ‘ooh, a Super Hero.’”

She also spoke about scenes where she had to portray Monica's guilt after losing her mother. “[Director] Matt [Shakman] guided me through [the scene],” Parris said. “He had in his mind how it would all mesh together. I just tried to imagine the grief and the heaviness of Monica losing her mom and not being there, and the heaviness of the guilt. And then essentially at the end, wanting to make her proud, wanting to show [Maria Rambeau] that I will move forward.”

“And a part of it also almost felt like, when you don't cry, when you don't stop to grieve and then finally somebody says one thing and all of a sudden, it's just, ‘ah.’ That was Monica's actual physical moment to grieve and to just scream and let it out, whereas before she's been trying to get through it by helping Wanda, by throwing herself into work. But in this one moment here, she got to really sit in her grief and move through it physically. We saw the physical manifestation of Monica moving through her grief.”

New WandaVision episodes debut on Fridays on Disney+.