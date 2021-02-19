WandaVision Episode 7: Fans Expect John Krasinski's Reed Richards as the Aerospace Engineer
It's no stretch to say WandaVision viewers are expecting a big reveal when Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) meets up with the aerospace engineer many are anticipating to be Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four, played by popular fan pick John Krasinski. Episode 6, "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!," ends with Monica and FBI Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) racing out of Westview, New Jersey, as Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) expands the "Hex" keeping her "dead husband," the Vision (Paul Bettany), in one piece. When astrophysicist Dr. Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) is caught in the bubble alongside agents of S.W.O.R.D., Monica and Jimmy narrowly escape being changed as they speed away to meet Monica's contact waiting just over the ridge.
Because WandaVision moves into the 2010s era of television in Episode 7 — Wanda goes full Modern Family in a clip from the episode released on Thursday — there's a belief Krasinski's potential reveal in the "mockumentary" episode, partially styled after his workplace sitcom The Office, would mean an on-brand level of WandaVision meta ahead of the rebooted Fantastic Four in the works with Spider-Man director Jon Watts.
"I loved TV, and watched far too much The Dick Van Dyke Show and I Love Lucy and Bewitched and everything," Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously told Empire about the modern-day influences behind WandaVision. "We go up to the Modern Family and The Office style — the talk-to-the-camera, shaky-camera, documentary style."
When ComicBook.com asked the future Captain Marvel 2 star about theories Monica's contact is Reed Richards or another Marvel character well-known to comic book readers, Parris teased, "I can't wait to see what y'all's reaction is when you learn who the aerospace engineer is."
Krasinski and his real-life wife, actress Emily Blunt, are long-running fan-favorite picks for the roles of Reed and Susan Richards in Fantastic Four. When asked about playing the stretchy superhero called Mister Fantastic, Krasinski told ComicBook.com, "I would love to do it. I think to be a part of the Marvel world would be amazing anyway, and the fact that people would even consider me for that level of a part would be amazing."
February 18, 2021
John Krasinski!!! 😫🤞🏼— Moises (@moyboy321) February 18, 2021
Marvel realizing y’all are expecting Reed Richards to be the aerospace engineer pic.twitter.com/CdKVNU0THY— sebastian (@sebaasilv) February 19, 2021
How I’m gonna be looking at y’all if John Krasinski isn’t Reed Richards. pic.twitter.com/H9vCEvfOvJ— kt the birthday queen (@katiekins93) February 18, 2021
Manifesting John Krasinski Reed Richards in tonight’s episode of WandaVision— Bill (@realBill58) February 19, 2021
Everyone after tonight’s episode of #WandaVison when the engineer isn’t Reed Richards 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3JIXjCwJ6B— Jeffrey (@jeffgezy) February 18, 2021
Betting it’s Reed Richards! I’m hoping that if it is, its John Krasinski that plays him. I remember seeing on here that he spoke with Marvel last year..
PLEASE LET THIS BE MORE THAN A THEORY🙏🏼 https://t.co/pd7M5Mo41B— Kʀɪsᴛᴇɴ (@localplantgirl) February 19, 2021
Yall at 4am after Blue Marvel shows up instead of Reed Richards. pic.twitter.com/88SV3QSbVt— ⚔𝕁.ℂ⚔ (ℂ𝔼𝕆 𝕠𝕗 ℙ𝕖𝕥𝕖𝕣 𝕊𝕥𝕠𝕟𝕖) (@unvpologetic_bi) February 19, 2021
If Reed Richards is the aerospace engineer I will combust #WANDAVISION— margot 🥸 (@frogthor) February 19, 2021
It’s Reed Richards. Let’s be real here. It’s John Krasinski’s Mr. Fantastic before he got his powers. #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/FIBhhTTt9y— Dylan Clark (@Dylan_T_Clark) February 18, 2021
If it turns out to be Reed Richards I will lose my mind https://t.co/U72Ol7AGxG— (Tanner) (@tee_em_are) February 18, 2021
I don’t know what I’ll do if I don’t see John Krasinski as Reed Richards in WandaVision tomorrow. #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/2QohMsyfEZ— Giselle (@itsgissel) February 19, 2021
If Reed Richards is John Krasinski, tonight on #WandaVision, I’ll be so happy and flip out. pic.twitter.com/ZwDiaWcDu4— Max Rudley (@Max_Rudleyy) February 19, 2021
If we see John Krasinski as Reed Richards this week minds will be blown pic.twitter.com/T9RMuyAaTW— BluRay𝔸ngel (@BluRayAngel) February 18, 2021
Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park, new episodes of Marvel's WandaVision premiere Fridays on Disney+.
Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park, new episodes of Marvel's WandaVision premiere Fridays on Disney+.