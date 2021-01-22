WandaVision Episodes 1 and 2 Recap Released Ahead of New Episode 3

✖

Marvel Studios releases an official recap from the first two episodes of WandaVision ahead of Friday's groovy Episode 3. On the last episode of WandaVision... "unusual couple" Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) relocate to Westview in "Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience," where computational services worker Vision and homemaker Wanda get into Dick Van Dyke Show-style antics in their attempt to impress the human-looking android's boss, Mr. Hart (Fred Melamed), and his wife (Debra Jo Rupp). In the bewitching "Don't Touch That Dial," Wanda and nosy neighbor Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) encounter the devilish Dottie Jones (Emma Caufield) when Wanda (as Glamor) and Vision (as Illusion) perform a magic act "for the children."

Watch the official 30-second recap for Episodes 1 and 2 in the video below, and watch ComicBook.com's Easter egg recap in the video above.

Relive the first two episodes of Marvel Studios’ #WandaVision before an all-new episode starts streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/MnnapRZMTW — WandaVision (@wandavision) January 21, 2021

In the Brady Bunch-styled Episode 3, a magically pregnant Wanda is carrying twins when the super-powered couple Hustles into the far-out '70s. Along with the Technicolor setting, expect the Scarlet Witch to take on a '70s style — in more ways than one — when the new episode premieres Friday on Disney+:

"The '70s women, it was almost like there was a relaxation of even just women in social behavior, and so that would affect their voices and the tone that they can take instead of it being all so kind of higher in level," Olsen told Variety about adapting her performance to different eras of television in each new episode of WandaVision. "So the '70s, even though it's this really strange Brady Bunch-aspirational time in this sitcom land, women were still able to kind of have a little bit more control or something that just grounded them a bit more in their voice. And then as we got into the '80s, with those teachable moments and how sincere everything was, that was just really funny."

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park, new episodes of Marvel's WandaVision premiere Fridays on Disney+.

