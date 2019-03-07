WandaVision Episode 4 Proves That Even Minor Marvel Character Team-Ups Are Great

✖

WandaVision Episode 4 stands as testimony that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has reached the point where seeing even minor characters from the franchise team-up is great fun. WandaVision's fourth episode is called "We Interrupt This Program" and it certainly does just that. The episode leaves behind the faux sitcom reality that Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) has created, in order to look outside "The Bubble" of Westview. There, WandaVision brings together characters from previous Marvel films, including Thor, Ant-Man, and Captain Marvel. Though each of these characters only played minor roles in their respective films, together they make for one hell of a fun fan-fave team-up!

The three MCU characters that WandaVision brings together are Thor's Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), Ant-Man's Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), and Captain Marvel's Monica Rambeau, who turns out to be the true identity of "Geraldine" (Teyonah Parris).

It turns out that Monica's mother (and Carol Danvers' best friend) Maria Rambeau built S.W.O.R.D., and Monica spent most of her formative years inside the organization. After being resurrected in Avengers: Endgame's Blip event, Monica returns to S.W.O.R.D. as an agent. Her first big assignment back in the field sends her back to Westview, to meet a certain FBI Agent...

Jimmy Woo's reason for traveling to Westview is a nice little mystery that WandaVision Episode 4 sneaks into its story. Woo says he's there investigating a "Missing Persons" case, but who (or what?) is missing is still unclear. As it stands, he meets Monica Rambeau and helps discover Wanda's reality-altering bubble over Westview. When Monica disappears inside the bubble, Woo leads the mission to get her back. For that, he needs more scientific insight into the phenomenon, and S.W.O.R.D. has just the person to send.

Darcy Lewis was recruited by S.W.O.R.D. for her keen scientific knowledge - especially about cosmic superpowered events and phenomena. It's Darcy who is able to interpret the signals from Wanda's bubble as a TV broadcast and helps Woo devise a way to break into the sitcom reality to contact Wanda (as heard in episode 2).

In the end, WandaVision brings all three of these Marvel movie bit-players together. Monica is blasted out of Wanda's bubble, with Jimmy and Darcy there to greet her. Monica comes back with one big message: "It's all Wanda."

As stated, WandaVision Episode 4 proves the storytelling power that Marvel Studios has earned from its interconnected franchises. No one would've predicted back in Phases I and II that comedic relief characters from the movies would be driving a major tie-in series that's kicking off Phase IV. But here we are. The MCU can truly make anything work.

WandaVision streams new episodes every Friday on Disney+.