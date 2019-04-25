WandaVision Shows How the Avengers: Endgame Blip Happened in Real Time

✖

In the third act of Avengers: Endgame, Hulk managed to use a makeshift Infinity Gauntlet to reverse the effects of Thanos' devastating Snap, bringing everyone who disappeared back to exactly where they were, five years after they'd vanished. We saw how this affected Earth's Mightiest Heroes, who were greeted by their missing comrades on the battlefield. Spider-Man: Far From Home revealed that this was called the Blip, and it briefly showed news footage of kids reappearing in a high school gym. But we really haven't seen how the Blip itself played out, and the chaos it caused on the rest of the world. That is, until now. Friday's new episode of WandaVision opens with a terrifying look at how the Blip happened in real time.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for WandaVision! Continue reading at your own risk...

The fourth episode of WandaVision begins with Monica Rambeau being pieced back together in a hospital room. Dust gathers to take the shape of a woman as Monica comes back to the world, never realizing she'd gone anywhere. Think about the effect of the dusting at the end of Avengers: Infinity War and imagine the reverse of that process. This is how those who had been snapped returned to the world.

Of course, all of the people that were lost didn't realize any time had passed, as Peter Parker explained to Tony Stark back in Endgame. We get to see this play out with Monica, who is sitting on a chair in the hospital room beside an empty bed. There's an eruption in the hallway as people start coming back to life out of nowhere, and Monica goes out to find the nurse.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

We learn that Monica's mother, Maria Rambeau, was getting cancer treatment at the hospital. She had had a successful surgery just before the Snap occurred. From Monica's perspective Maria had just left her bed. But as the nurse explained, Maria's cancer returned a couple of years later, this time taking her life. Monica was with her mother one moment and, in her mind, she was taken away in an instant.

The Blip caused trauma for everyone in the Marvel Universe, has they dealt with reintegrating themselves back into the lives of those that thought they were lost. There were probably be a lot more stories like Monica's as we move forward in the MCU.

