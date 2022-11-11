WandaVision Episode 5 Hints at Monica Rambeau's Superhero Role in Captain Marvel 2

✖

S.W.O.R.D. Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) won't go from super-agent to full-fledged superhero until Captain Marvel 2, but she might already have superpowers in WandaVision. After disappearing into the "Hex" bubble conjured by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) — where Monica acts as the groovy Geraldine in the WandaVision sitcom until she's rocketed out of Westview circa the 1970s — Monica is possibly exposed to an "extremely high level" of cosmic microwave background radiation. The CMBR emitting from Westview's perimeter is relic radiation dating back to the Big Bang, the same event that created the Infinity Stones, but Dr. Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) determines the radiation to be within a safe limit "for now."

In Episode 5, "On a Very Special Episode...," Monica undergoes testing while S.W.O.R.D. analyzes her uniform worn inside Westview. When an X-ray turns out blank, the radiographer deduces there must be something wrong with the machine and requests another blood test from the fatigued Monica.

In the Marvel comic books, Monica Rambeau becomes the first female Captain Marvel when a criminal scientist's weapon bombards her with extra-dimensional energy. Endowed with the ability to transform into and control any form of energy — including gamma rays, ultraviolet, infrared, visible light, microwaves, and X-rays — Monica adopts such superhero identities as Photon, Pulsar, and Spectrum.

Monica's "Aunt Carol" — Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), the cosmic superhero called Captain Marvel — became one of the most powerful beings in the universe when an alien weapon exposed her to the cosmic energy of the Tesseract, one of the six Infinity Stones.

"Monica Rambeau has held many monikers over the decades and I think they've all been really special in a very particular way. I don't know how or who she will be in the MCU," Parris previously told Variety. "Because when I tell you, she changes names and she kicks butt in all of them. So, I don't know who she will be in her superhero form. But I am excited by the thought of many of them."

After WandaVision, Parris joins Larson and Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani as part of a superhero trio when Captain Marvel 2 soars into theaters on November 11, 2022.

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park, new episodes of Marvel's WandaVision premiere Fridays on Disney+.

