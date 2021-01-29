WandaVision Reveals How Wanda's Reality-Altering Powers Affect MCU Continuity

WandaVision Episode 4 was a major game-changer, as we finally learned more about what's really going on in the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, outside the bubble of the small town of Westview. Many questions have now been answered, from what the sitcom reality is all about, to how Vision has returned., to what happened during Avengers: Endgame when The Blip was reversed. However, while WandaVision was showing us all these big reveals with one hand, it also reveals smaller details about Wanda's reality-warping powers that could actually have a huge impact on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Warning: WandaVision Episode 4 SPOILERS Follow!

"We Interrupt This Program" takes a look at Geraldine, who is revealed to actually be Monica Rambeau, daughter of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers' best friend, Maria Rambeau. Monica was dusted by Thanos in The Snap, and revived by Hulk in The Blip, right in the hospital room where she was attending to her mother. Maria is dead by the time Monica returns, so Monica returns to S.W.O.R.D., the agency her mother built.

Monica is just getting back into the field when she gets the Westview case. She and agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) head to the town border, where they make a strange discovery: local law enforcements outside the bubble have no idea that there's anything wrong, or that there was ever a Westview to miss - despite the fact that the town is still there. As far as the cops are concerned, there is no Westview (they think they're from "Eastview"), and things are as they've always been.

Up until this point, WandaVision has just shown us the effect of Wanda's reality-altering powers on those who step inside her bubble. Episode 4 shows us that there is a rippling effect to Wanda's altering of reality - one that can make people even indirectly related to the matter oblivious to the fact that changes have taken place. That may be a key detail to note.

With enough power and push, Wanda can conceivably change the reality of the whole planet, and no virtually no one would remember. So if Wanda were to, say, wish for mutants to be part of the MCU, who would ever know that the X-Men hadn't been there all along?

There are exceptions, however. As we've seen, Wanda's sway over people's minds and memories isn't absolute, even within her bubble. If Wanda does change all of reality in some way, then characters with heightened sensory perception - like, say, Doctor Strange and Spider-Man - would probably know something was very off and would have to be the ones to do something about it.

Later on in Episode 4, we get further implications of how Wanda's reality-warping effect works. A S.W.O.R.D. agent on a tethering line is literally and figuratively cut off from reality when he crosses the borders of Wanda's bubble and becomes the ominous "Bee Keeper" from episode 2. S.W.O.R.D. scientist Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) also discovers that Wanda is using a mix of primordial energy (Infinity Stone power?) and old broadcast airwaves to fashion her faux reality.

Most of all, we get confirmation that it is Wanda doing all this, no outside evil or devil is messing with her powers. She's quickly becoming an omega-level threat to the MCU.

WandaVision streams new episodes every Friday on Disney+.