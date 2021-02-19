WandaVision Airs First Credits Scene in Episode 7: "Breaking the Fourth Wall"

✖

Stay tuned to WandaVision: Episode 7, "Breaking the Fourth Wall," ends with the Marvel Studios series' first mid-credits scene. Spoilers follow. When the sitcom starring Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and the Vision (Paul Bettany) glitches into the mockumentary-styled 2010s, nosy neighbor Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) relieves the overworked mom of twin sons Tommy (Jett Klyne) and Billy Maximoff (Julian Hilliard). While S.W.O.R.D. Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) attempts to force her way back into the Hex using a heavily-armored space rover, the Vision wakes up astrophysicist Dr. Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) to learn the truth about what the "hex" is going on inside Westview — only for Wanda to learn who's really behind the spellbound town.

Having had her cells twice rewritten on the molecular level due to exposure to the cosmic microwave background radiation emitting from the supernatural anomaly, Monica uses her burgeoning superpowers to penetrate the "firewall" that is the red-glowing Hex around Westview. Once inside, Monica confronts the Scarlet Witch and rejects the accusation that S.W.O.R.D. is behind the poser Pietro (Evan Peters), Wanda's supposedly "recast" twin brother.

After discovering S.W.O.R.D. Acting Director Tyler Hayward's (Josh Stamberg) true plans for the Vision, Monica warns Wanda: "He's gonna burn Westview to the ground just to get what he wants. Don't let him make you the villain."

"Maybe I already am," says Wanda. Agnes hastily dismisses Monica, whisking Wanda away while she refuses to take down the Hex. Once inside Agnes' eerily quiet household where there are no signs of the boys, Agnes casually directs her downstairs.

It's there that Wanda walks into a damp and dark dungeon, where the dimmest of light reveals ancient-looking artifacts and a spellbook glowing with ominous energy. "You didn't think you were the only magical girl in town, did you?" asks Agnes, who slams a door shut with the flick of a wrist.

"The name's Agatha Harkness," the witch says, her sinister smile giving way to eyes that glow with malevolent magic. "Lovely to finally meet you, dear."

Coming under Agatha's purple-hued enchantment, Wanda envisions a bewitching sitcom-style opening: "Who's been messing up everything? It's been Agatha all along," sings the chorus for Agatha All Along. "Who's been pulling every evil string? It's been Agatha all along."

It's revealed the insidious Agatha influenced Wanda and Vision's magic show in Episode 2 — the one that was "for the children" — and used her hocus pocus on Herb (David Payton) and the faux Quicksilver, even killing the Maximoff family dog in-between manipulating the events of WandaVision.

After Agatha's wicked laugh and a cut to the main credits, WandaVision resumes with a mid-credits scene where Monica investigates the Harkness household. Tearing open the door to the basement, Monica uses her powers over energies to identify tentacle-like appendages emitting a purple energy as they cling to the basement's walls.

"Snoopers gonna snoop," says a deep-voiced "Pietro" dressed in blue-and-pink loungewear. Monica gasps in surprise, and the scene cuts to black.