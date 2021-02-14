WandaVision: How Evan Peters' Quicksilver Return Was Kept Secret

✖

The biggest shock of WandaVision's first season on Disney+ occurred last week when Evan Peters' version of Quicksilver showed up, effectively replacing Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some strange multiverse recasting shenanigans. While the latest episode has yet to explain what or why any of this is happening, the people involved with the series are finally opening up about how Peters' surprising Marvel Studios debut was kept a secret all this time. Apparently, there was a lot of effort that went into keeping Quicksilver's return a surprise, especially given the repercussions of what it means for the X-Men franchise in the MCU.

Darcy Lewis actress Kat Dennings recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss her WandaVision return. During the interview, Dennings revealed how they kept Peters' role under wraps.

"Obviously, that was a massive surprise," said Dennings. "I mean they kept it from me a little bit as well," she added. "I wasn't sure what was going on. While we were shooting, they cloaked him in [this] thing, so no one could take a drone shot of him getting out of a van, or whatever it was. It was a big secret, but, They pulled it off."

Kimmel tried to press Dennings further about what she knows about the series' many mysteries. Unfortunately, the WandaVision actress admitted that she couldn't give him any answers even if she wanted to.

"Even if I was being cool and mysterious, I still wouldn't even know how to crack open any of these theories," Dennings replied. "I still don't understand exactly what is going on, which is for the best, honestly."

Fans have been wondering what the return of Peters' Quicksilver means, and if it's setting up the return of the X-Men from the Fox franchise of films. And while Marvel Studios is still keeping a lid on their plans for the eventual mutant reboot, WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer told Marvel.com that Peters' return was planned early on.

“We loved the idea of [bringing him back],” Schaeffer explained. “And then we were like, how in the world are we going to make this make logical sense? Like, how do we justify this? Because that's the thing, you can hatch a million great ideas, but to make them land, to make them be grounded, to make them feel organic to the larger story.”

Hopefully we learn more about Peters' return as Quicksilver in the remaining episodes of WandaVision, premiering on Fridays on Disney+.