WandaVision: How Captain Marvel's Monica Rambeau Joins the Series

Captain Marvel’s Monica Rambeau joined WandaVision in a moment fans have been waiting for. While the first episode of the Disney+ series focused almost exclusively on Wanda and Vision, but the world of Westview opens up a bit in the second episode. Elizabeth Olsen’s character has to go to a neighborhood committee meeting in an effort to fit in. One of the only ladies she gets along with ends up being Teyonah Parris’ character, who introduces herself as Geraldine. Now, fans of the show have known about the introduction of the Spectrum character for some time, so it was expected. What also remains unclear is if Wanda summoned Rambeau into the idyllic town or if this is more like a rescue attempt gone bad. Creepy stuff is going on in Westview, and things are only going to get stranger on Disney+ this spring.

Paris spoke to The Undefeated about how she ended up in the MCU and the unique opportunity to be a part of the wild franchise. It’s been a stated goal for the Marvel brain trust that an increased look at diversity was coming in the new phase. WandaVision is putting some of those cards on the table with Rambeau being so central to the first big outing since Spider-Man: Far From Home.

“This has been a childhood dream. To be a Marvel superhero. I can even remember, I’ve always said that, ‘I want to be a superhero.’ Then, when the MCU opened up, I think I was in college. It was like I want to be a Marvel superhero,” she explained. “I went to see Iron Man, and seeing women in those movies kick a**. I watched those movies and said, ‘I want to do that.’”

Parris continued, “I didn’t know how or why because Black women are not afforded that opportunity. Most of the women I was watching weren’t Black. I was like sure, whatever that’s not going to happen. And then it happened. When I tell you that it wasn’t on my radar at that moment…I’m so happy to be a part of this universe. And to be Monica Rambeau, she’s such a badass in the comics. I just can’t believe that this is happening. This is a full-on action movie, mixed with sitcoms, it’s wild. It’s wild. I think people will be very excited.”

