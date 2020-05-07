WandaVision Filming Reportedly Finished, But Is 2020 Release on Disney+ Still Possible?

✖

Ever since film and television productions were effectively shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Marvel Studios fans have been wondering about the fate of Disney+ shows like WandaVision, Loki, and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as well as the many movies set to release in the coming years. While Loki only just started filming, shows like WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier were close to the finish line with only weeks left on the production schedule. And because of the shutdown, many fans assumed these projects would be delayed indefinitely from their 2020 Disney+ release dates.

But now it sounds like there is good news for WandaVision, as scooper Liz Hill has revealed (via Murphy's Multiverse) that the series has likely finished filming and that visual FX are finished, or at least close to done. Barring reshoots, the series could be finished in the editing room once Marvel Studios work can continue, but there's a catch.

WandaVision was supposed to be released after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and because that series still has weeks of filming left, both shows could be altered in order to accommodate a new release schedule. This is nothing but speculation as of now, but if changes were able to be made, it could potentially result in the release of WandaVision before the end of the year — though this plan is unlikely if plot elements in WandaVision would spoil the other Marvel series on Disney+.

WandaVision is one of the more anticipated projects coming to the streamer alongside Season 2 of The Mandalorian, with the expectation that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will see a lot of set up for future events in the Disney+ show. We know it has major implications for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but that film has since been over a year from its original release date in a major reshuffling from Walt Disney Studios.

But there are also theories that WandaVision could set up elements for Young Avengers, Captain Marvel 2, and the rumored Secret Invasion series.

Bettany previously spoke with Kevin Smith for IMDB's Sundance event where he teased the insanity to come.

"I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show. It's beautifully written by and her staff of writers - and it is f*cking bonkers," Bettany explained. "I mean it's so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer... they'll much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like."

WandaVision is currently slated for a 2020 release date, though that could change at any time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Be sure to stay locked onto ComicBook.com for all of the latest updates regarding Marvel's ever-changing calendar.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.