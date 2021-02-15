WandaVision Episode 6 Reveals How The MCU Could Soon Be Rebooted

✖

WandaVision Episode 6 has revealed just how the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe could soon be rebooted, due to the events of the show. At this point, it goes without saying that WandaVision has been keeping fans buzzing with the possibility that it's borrowing from pivotal Marvel Comics storylines like "House of M". That story saw Wanda/Scarlet Witch create a whole new version of the Marvel Universe, all to escape her own grief. Well, episode 6 of WandaVision has now confirmed that the MCU version of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) is certainly capable of a similar feat!

Warning! WandaVision Episode 6 SPOILERS Follow!

In WandaVision episode 6 "All-New Halloween Spooktackular!", Vision (Paul Bettany) uses the Halloween holiday as an opportunity to do some "Neighborhood Watch" duty around Westview. Vision's quest leads him to discover that not all the Townspeople are being controlled at once, as the "extras" from Wanda's show are left paralyzed and catatonic when not "onscreen." After confirming that everything is indeed false in the world Wanda has trapped him in, Vision heads to the town boarder and attempts to break out into the real world.

Vision achieves his goal - but unfortunately, it's not quite the "win" he expected. In the real world, Vision is revealed to be the dismantled corpse Wanda recovered; the pain of his second death calls out to his son Billy, who telepathically hears his father and alerts Wanda. In response to Vision's peril, Wanda unleashes a level of power that forces her "Hex" bubble of altered reality to extend out exponentially, with no signs of stopping. From what we've seen so far, everything the bubble touches changes reality into some retro sitcom version of reality, where everything is cheery and happy.

Obviously, this current expansion of Wanda's Hex bubble is a problem that WandaVision is most likely

to solve - at least the immediate version of the issue. It seems clear the core thematic focus of the series is Wanda having to deal with the traumas of her life, and it seems inevitable that Vision will be a major part of helping her do that. However, the question is: what happens when Wanda does deal with her issues?

The Marvel Comics version of Scarlet Witch is often criticized today for being a perpetual victim MacGuffin, used to achieve major reboots of the Universe. It would be fitting to see the MCU version of Wanda end a series that gave her much more depth and power by making a much more empowered decision to change the MCU. We know that she can, the only question left is: what kind of change will Wanda want to make?

Marvel fans certainly want it to be one that delivers The Fantastic Four and the X-Men, sooner before later.

WandaVision