Marvel's Kevin Feige Says WandaVision Is an "Extreme" Version of MCU Vision

Marvel’s Kevin Feige says that WandaVision is an extreme version of the MCU vision. There’s no question that the Disney+ series represents a bold step for the company. Up until now, most MCU projects could be considered action comedies, but this will be a take on sitcoms and how that genre functions. Feige told Deadline that this was the kind of risk they felt like needed to happen in Phase 4. That seems to be a bit of a theme with the upcoming slate. WandaVision is a sitcom, Loki is a crime thriller, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is espionage action. Sam Wilson’s adventure might be the most “normal” project of the entire group of these shows. But, if the initial returns are anything to go by, WandaVision is absolutely the strangest from the initial look at D23 last year. Check out what the Marvel Studios head man had to say down below:

“I think we always question things, but we don’t let fear guide us in our choices either. So, I believe there is a healthy balance somewhere. From the start of Marvel Studios, we always said we don’t want to make one kind of movie,” Feige explained. “When Iron Man worked, the first thing we announced was a WWII movie (Captain America) and a Norse God alien movie (Thor), and then a team-up movie (Avengers). So we always look to take the success or the goodwill that comes to us, and utilize that to expand to grow into Guardians of the Galaxy, and into Black Panther and Captain Marvel.”

“And WandaVision was just an extreme version of that and doing it in a way that will have answers and will take the confusion, or the oddity or avant-garde nature of it and begin to put into the piece, as each episode is unveiled week by week,” he continued. “But we’ve always been rewarded for taking big swings and not for repeating ourselves necessarily. And we had great confidence in those two actors playing those two characters and that they could absolutely pull it off.”

The executive even teased that there would be some extra value for fans in those fake ads in the show. Weird 50s commercials with MCU ties? It’s absolutely coming on Disney+ very soon.

"Commercials was an early idea for that," he explained. "If this is the very first Marvel, MCU thing you're watching, it's just a strange version of a 50s commercial or 60s commercial. If you have been watching all those movies, you might be able to start connecting what all those things mean from the past."

