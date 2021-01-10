WandaVision: Kevin Feige Addresses the Possibility of More Marvel Sitcoms

✖

Should WandaVision become a breakout hit on Disney+, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige says more sitcoms could be a possibility for the Burbank-based outfit. During Sunday's WandaVision press day, the mega-producer fielded questions from members of the press about the much-anticipated return of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's here Feige was asked about the potential for more sitcoms in a world that's become known for making Hollywood's most illustrious blockbusters. According to the producer, anything's on the table thanks to the studio's test run with the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring series.

"We'll see. This was our test run," Feige says of the upcoming series. "Marvel has had a lot of good successful TV in the past. This was Marvel Studios first foray."

That's when the producer detailed the earliest days of development on the series, expressing a sense of relief he and his team were able to turn a "whacky idea" into a series that's garnering great early reviews.

"The idea always was, yes, to do something that could not be done as a feature that plays with the format and plays with the medium," he adds. "There were a lot of meetings before everyone understood what we were trying to go for...We're able to turn a wacky idea into a wackier show...It worked out perfectly that this is the debut of on Disney+ for the MCU."

The wackiness of WandaVision is something we've known for quite some time, ever since Bettany himself said the series was "f-cking bonkers" in the opening moments of 2020.

"Yes, I'm back for WandaVision... I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show. It's beautifully written by and her staff of writers - and it is f-cking bonkers. I mean it's so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer... they'll much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like."

WandaVision launches on Disney+ with a two-episode premiere on Friday, January 15th.

