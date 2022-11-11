WandaVision’s Teyonah Parris Reacts to New Episode and Monica Rambeau Emoji

✖

WandaVision returned yesterday with an epic fourth episode that followed Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), and Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) as they attempt tp help SWORD figure out what's happening with Wanda Maxmioff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in Westview, New Jersey. The show's cast was clearly excited about the latest episode, which marked the first appearance by Dennings and Park. In fact, Dennings took to Twitter to celebrate the new Darcy emoji, and she's not the only one. Parris also had some fun posts in her Instagram stories about Episode 4.

Parris' first post shows her screaming with excitement about the new episode. She then shares a screenshot of "#MonicaRambeau" trending on Twitter and writes, "A hashtag emoji for Monicaaaa!." She added, "Her twist out poppin', too," crediting hairstylist Nikki Wright. Parris then shared two more videos of her getting excited about Darcy and Jimmy. "Darcy’s in the building," she exclaims. "Jimmy’s in the building," she adds. We love seeing Parris so excited about the series! We can't wait for the show to continue and to hopefully see her get just as jazzed for Captain Marvel 2. You can watch Parris' stories here or check out some screenshots below:

(Photo: Instagram)

Recently, Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, teased the importance of Monica Rambeau in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "The notion of Monica Rambeau in this series was very natural; needing a particular type of role and a particular type of storytelling device, that at Marvel can become more than that if we make it a character that we know we have stories for," Feige explained. "That unlocked a whole new aspect of the show." He added, "We always knew that Monica would have a future within the MCU ... The ability to further meet her as Teyonah Parris in this series, before the movie, was this organic shift."

In a recent with ComicBook.com, Parris opened up about bringing the character back to life and how much of her backstory will be filled in.

"You meet young Monica in Captain Marvel and I definitely went back to that film to see how Akira Akbar has portrayed her and the things she was," Parris said. "And obviously we're meeting Monica Rambeau now, very grown and just trying to map out and imagine what her growth and what her life has been since we last saw her has been a lot of the fun part. And then also going back to the comic books and the source material of 'Who is Monica Rambeau?' And using my own ideas and also those from the creatives from Matt [Shakman], Jac [Shaeffer], and Mary [Livanos] and kind of melding them together. They've been really open and welcoming and collaborative with that process and allowing me to really feel and take ownership of who Monica Rambeau is today, as a grownup."

The first four episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.