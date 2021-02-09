WandaVision: Why Kathryn Hahn Makes the Perfect Nightmare

✖

Eventually, we'll get the lowdown on WandaVision. In a perfect world, we'll find out who the villain is, we'll know their intentions, and we'll know why Westview has been turned into ground zero for Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) sick and twisted games. While we all wait for those revelations to take place, however, we'rell all busy speculating on the who, what, when, where, and why. Most seem to think Mephisto or Nightmare could end up as the primary antagonist due to the connection between WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

One of the major unanswered questions has been the true identity of Agnes (Kathryn Hahn). Though most residents in Westview have been identified by Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) and his trusty whiteboard, Agnes is one of the few that has yet to be identified. The reason why could be in front of our faces — it could be because she's the one pulling the strings.

Maybe Hahn's Agnes has been Nightmare all along, and she's the one pulling the strings. When Vision (Paul Bettany) briefly pulled Norm out of the spell, he specifically referenced a "she." Maybe it's possible he didn't mean Wanda, but rather Agnes.

Throughout the entire series, Agnes has always been right there whenever convenient. When Wanda was having trouble cooking dinner, Agnes managed to pop up. When the babies wouldn't stop crying, she was right there. Then that was that line where Agnes said Ralph tried to "tame the tiger."

Could it be possible that we were supposed to take that literally? Maybe Ralph is the one hoping to keep Nightmare under control before unrepairable damage happens to WandaWorld and, in turn, reality. Hahn's a perfect fit for the character. With her background in comedy, she's got the chops to provide the unsettling vibes you'd expect from someone like Nightmare.

Or maybe she really is someone like Agatha Harkness. You know, even though Nightmare is right there.

The first five episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

Who do you think the Big Bad on WandaVision will end up being? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.