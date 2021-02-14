WandaVision: God of War Art Director Imagines Evan Peters as Mephisto in Killer Fan Art

✖

People really want Mephisto to be the big bad of WandaVision. Even though those chances decrease with each passing episode, the character is continually brought up as a villainous choice in virtually all social circles. So much so, in fact, it has essentially become a meme by now. Now that Evan Peters has joined the series as Pietro, seemingly taking the place of Aaron Taylor-Johnson's character from Age of Ultron, the actor has found himself at the root of most villain-related theories.

As such, ace character designer Raf Grassetti has now unveiled his take on the Hell-dwelling baddie. Using Peters' likeness, the God of War art director combined the actor's look with the character's comic book outfit and, well...the end result is just as spooky as you'd expect. See it for yourself below.

After Peters returned in WandaVision Episode Five, series showrunner Jac Schaeffer explained why the series ultimately decided to bring him back after he played the role in 20th Century Fox's X-Men franchise.

“We loved the idea of [bringing him back],” Schaeffer told Marvel.com earlier this month. “And then we were like, how in the world are we going to make this make logical sense? Like, how do we justify this? Because that's the thing, you can hatch a million great ideas, but to make them land, to make them be grounded, to make them feel organic to the larger story.

“This show is such a mind scramble, and because it's working on so many levels, and there's so many notions of what's real and what's not, and performance, and casting, and audience, and fandom, and all of that, we just thought it would be the biggest thrill to bring Evan over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

The first six episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

