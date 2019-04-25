WandaVision: How Jimmy Woo's Manhunt Set Up the Return for a Shocking Avenger

✖

The latest episode of WandaVision explored the major ramifications that Avengers: Endgame had on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it might have teased the impending debut of some surprising members of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Based on the introduction of Ant-Man and the Wasp star Randall Park in his FBI role of Jimmy Woo, we could be seeing some familiar faces making a shocking appearance in the Disney+ series. But which member of the Avengers makes the most sense to show up on Marvel Studios' WandaVision, and why does it make sense for them to appear?

In the latest episode of WandaVision, FBI Agent Jimmy Woo requests aid from SWORD, in the form of Monica Rambeau, to help make sense of the strange anomaly centered around the town of Westview. While no one nearby seems to remember the town or its residents, Woo was in pursuit of an informant who has seemingly disappeared in the city's limits.

What if that informant was Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye or Paul Rudd's Ant-Man? These are both the two members of the Anti-Registration crew of Avengers from Captain America: Civil War, both of whom were granted house arrest to return to their families as punishment for their crimes.

By the time of Avengers: Endgame, we realize that those sentences have likely been commuted due to the insane circumstances surrounding "The Blip," in which Thanos snapped half of the population out of existence. And now that everyone has returned, it's unlikely that the FBI has stopped keeping tabs on these two vigilantes, even though they've fulfilled their sentences. Especially in the case of Scott Lang, who was no longer under house arrest by the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp but was still of interest to Woo's investigations.

Perhaps one of them flew the coop and in the context of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hawkeye makes the most sense. Clint Barton has built a strong sibling-like relationship with Wanda Maximoff in the wake of her brother's death in Avengers: Age of Ultron. In Civil War and in Endgame, the two have been shown to share a strong bond due to their history.

Could Renner make a surprise appearance as a brainwashed resident of Westview? Or will we get the ultimate shocker with Rudd showing up as Scott Lang in one of the final episodes? Either way, don't be surprised when a member of the Avengers pops up in one of the remaining episodes of WandaVision, airing on Fridays on Disney+.