WandaVision Star Paul Bettany Details How Series Made Kevin Feige "Giddy"

The upcoming WandaVision marks a new chapter for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as it is the first original TV series that the studio has developed for Disney+, with star Paul Bettany recently teasing that the absurd nature of the series made Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige feel "giddy." As fans have witnessed from trailers for the series, rather than being a traditional TV series, WandaVision will replicate all eras of television in hopes of capturing the mystical nature of Scarlet Witch and Vision's relationship, which included scenes being filmed in front of live studio audiences. WandaVision is set to debut on January 15, 2021.

"I think I can guarantee a few things. I think we took an enormous swing," Bettany shared with Stir Crazy. "I think it's gonna pay off. I've never seen Kevin Feige more giddy and excited."

Of the experience of shooting in front of a studio audience, Bettany noted, "I was terrified, because I hadn't been on stage for 20 years, something like that, maybe 25 years, and we were all terrified."

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Bettany) — two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives — begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Despite the absurdity of the new series, Olsen previously pointed out the strange familiarity she had with the experience, as she had previously visited her sisters on the set of the sitcom Full House.

“It was insanity,” Olsen pointed out to Entertainment Weekly. “There was something very meta for my own life because I would visit those tapings as a kid, where my sisters were working.”

Earlier this year, Bettany teased to audiences just how "bonkers" the series is.

"I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show," the actor revealed to IMDb. "It's beautifully written ... and it is f-cking bonkers. I mean, it's so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer ... they'll get much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like."

Stay tuned for details on WandaVision before it debuts on Disney+ on January 15, 2021.

