WandaVision Releases Strucker Watches HYDRA Commercial

The first two episodes of WandaVision premiered last week on Disney+, bringing an eerie sense of classic comedy to the Marvel Cinematic Universe that's seeped in nostalgia. The second episode in particular included a strange commercial promoting Strucker Watches, complete with the HYDRA logo in reference to the former leader of the evil organization Baron Wolfgang von Strucker. Strucker also had a hand in the experiments on the Mind Stone that gave Wanda and Pietro Maximoff their powers, tying HYDRA to the ongoing series in a mysterious connection from Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Now Marvel has released this commercial from WandaVision online, showing everyone what Strucker Watches are all about. Check it out in the clip below:

It's unclear what these commercials mean for the ongoing narrative of WandaVision, but they are an interesting pause to help break up and enforce the series' sitcom approach. And given the interesting reference in the first episode to Stark Industries' toaster, it seems like there is more under the surface.

ComicBook.com previously attended a press event for WandaVision where executive producer and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige spoke about the inclusion of commercials in the series. Before the series even premiered, Feige confirmed that there's more than meets the eye when it came to these quick segments.

"Commercials was an early idea for that," explained Feige. "If this is the very first Marvel, MCU thing you're watching, it's just a strange version of a 50s commercial or 60s commercial. If you have been watching all those movies, you might be able to start connecting what all those things mean from the past."

Feige further expanded on the concept of the commercials during an interview with TV Line. As he explained, the idea started out as something fun but transformed to take on a greater meaning in the context of the series.

“It started as wanting to have fun with that idea and that format," Feige said. "But it quickly ties in on another level to what’s going on. Something beeping with a Stark Industries logo on it is mysterious and intriguing if you don’t know anything about it and where that takes you. If you know the world and the universe and the backstory — of Wanda, in particular — you might have a clue as to what that is.”

We'll get to see what other commercials are in store for the Marvel Cinematic Universe when the new episode of WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on Friday.