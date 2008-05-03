WandaVision Includes Surprising Iron Man Easter Egg

✖

The first two episodes of WandaVision have finally debuted on Disney+, giving fans their first adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in over a year — and of course it wouldn't be fitting without some influence from Mr. Stark AKA Iron Man. While Robert Downey Jr. does not reprise his role in any capacity in these two episodes, his influence is definitely felt in a very bizarre Easter egg that you can't miss halfway through the first episode. It's an unexpected reference that will likely surprise many Marvel fans, especially given the context in the '50s-inspired sitcom episode.

Warning: Spoilers for the first episode of Marvel Studios' WandaVision below!

Halfway through the episode, WandaVision partakes in the television rite of passage and cuts to its first commercial break, though fans should expect to see an insurance company or fast-food product. Instead, we see an add for a brand new toaster manufactured by none other than Stark Industries.

This seems like a not-so-subtle nod to one of the series leads, as Vision himself was created with a lot of influence and work from Tony Stark. Sure, Ultron and Bruce Banner (and the Mind Stone) played some major roles in Vision's birth, but the AI and much of the Stark Industries tech set the stage. Many sci-fi shows, especially Battlestar Galactica, refer to cyborg/robotic entities as "toasters" in a derogatory sense, so this could be playing off that notion.

Considering the commercial in Episode 2, which references a Strucker Watch (complete with Hydra logo), these commercials seem to be somewhat sinister references to the main characters and their origins. We'll probably get more as the season goes on, possibly shedding more light on their meaning.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige already teased that fans can expect some surprises in WandaVision, especially when it comes to the Easter eggs. During a press event for the new series, Feige hinted that people should pay close attention to these moments.

"Commercials was an early idea for that," said Feige. "If this is the very first Marvel, MCU thing you're watching, it's just a strange version of a 50s commercial or 60s commercial. If you have been watching all those movies, you might be able to start connecting what all those things mean from the past."

New episodes of WandaVision premiere every Friday on Disney+.