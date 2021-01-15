Marvel's Kevin Feige Says WandaVision Commercials Add "Another Level" of Mystery

✖

The first two episodes of WandaVision are now available to stream on Disney+, and the mysteries of the series are already causing countless questions and theories amongst the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While you may be digging into the strange happenings in Westview or the mysterious SWORD organization appearances to try and find answers, be sure not to overlook the vintage commercials that play in each episode.

In keeping with the classic sitcom format, each episode of WandaVision features an old-school commercial right in the middle of the show. As you probably noticed already, there is some connective tissue to these commercials. The first ad is for a toaster, made by Stark Industries, while the second is for a watch from Strucker, a reference to Wolfgang von Strucker in the MCU. These may just seem like clever Easter eggs, but according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, they actually add another layer to the mysteries of WandaVision.

“It started as wanting to have fun with that idea and that format," Feige told TVLine in a recent interview. "But it quickly ties in on another level to what’s going on. Something beeping with a Stark Industries logo on it is mysterious and intriguing if you don’t know anything about it and where that takes you. If you know the world and the universe and the backstory — of Wanda, in particular — you might have a clue as to what that is.”

When you think about the backstory of Wanda, both Stark and Strucker play a major part. Strucker was the one who held Wanda and Pietro captive, experimenting on them in the hopes of turning them into weapons. Tony Stark was Wanda's ally for a time with the Avengers, but this is likely a broader reference to Stark Industries, who manufactured the weapons that destroyed Wanda's home.

Stark and Strucker both bring up terrible memories for Wanda, representing some of the worst points in her life. The fact that both of them have appeared in commercials during WandaVision is certainly not a coincidence.

What do you think is connecting these commercials? Let us know your best theory in the comments!

Are you excited to finally check out WandaVision on Disney+? Let us know in the comments! If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.